HIDIVE Adds Penguindrum Compilation Films on April 10, Danmachi IV 2nd Half English Dub on April 20

announced on Friday that it will add director'stwo-part compilation film project on April 10 at 1:00 p.m. EDT with English subtitles. The company screened the first film at the2023 event on Friday, and will screen the second film at the event on Saturday. The screenings mark each film's North American premiere.

HIDIVE additionally announced on Friday that it will stream the English dub of the second cours (quarter of a year) of the Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? IV anime on April 20. New episodes of the dub will debut on Thursdays at 11:00 a.m. EDT.

The Re:cycle of Penguindrum film project re-edits all 24 episodes of the television anime, but also adds new sequences and new characters. The first film, Re:cycle of Penguindrum Part 1: Your Train is the Survival Tactic , opened in April 2022. The second film, Re:cycle of Penguindrum Part 2: I Love You , opened in July 2022.

Ikuhara directed the film project, and Lily Hoshino is credited for the original character designs. Brains Base is also credited for the original television version's production, while Lapin Track produced the film version. Scriptwriter Takayo Ikami , character designer Terumi Nishii , musical composer Yukari Hashimoto , art director Chieko Nakamura ( Studio Cocolo ), icon designer Wataru Osakabe , sound director Yō Yamada , and sound effects artist Tomokazu Mitsui all returned from the original television anime series.

The original anime from director Kunihiko Ikuhara ( Revolutionary Girl Utena , Yuri Kuma Arashi , several Sailor Moon television series) aired in 2011. Otome Yōkai Zakuro manga creator Lily Hoshino handled the original character designs for the 24-episode television series.

Source: HIDIVE (link 2)