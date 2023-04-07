Masaaki Yuasa Animates Opening Sequence for Gunma-chan Season 2 Anime

Sequel series premieres on April 8

The official Twitter account for the television anime based on's mascot characterrevealed on Wednesday that anime director) produced the opening sequence for the anime's second season. Animatorproduced the ending animation.

The second season will premiere on April 8. The main cast and main staff will return for the second season at the studio Ascension . Karin Takahashi , Aya Uchida , and Yui Ogura will again perform the opening theme "Switch!," and Maria Imamura will again perform the ending theme "Happy.

The first season premiered on Tokyo MX , TV Kanagawa , TV Saitama , Chiba TV , Gunma TV , Tochigi TV , Sun TV , and KBS Kyoto in October 2021. Gunma Prefecture previously stated it has plans to stream the anime online worldwide with Japanese audio and English, French, and Chinese subtitles after the television broadcast had finished. The first season had 39 episodes with each episode running for seven minutes, and it aired on television three episodes at a time (similarly to how the Sazae-san anime airs). The final episode aired in December 2021.

Crunchyroll is streaming the series.

Mitsuru Hongo ( Ascendance of a Bookworm , Outlaw Star , World Trigger , Deltora Quest ) directed and wrote the anime at Ascension ( Dino Girl Gauko ). Karin Takahashi voiced the titular protagonist Gunma-chan. Aya Uchida and Yui Ogura voiced Gunma-chan's friends Aoma and Mimi.

The current pony mascot debuted as the "Yūma-chan" mascot for a sports competition in 1994, and became the prefecture's Gunma-chan mascot in 2008. It replaced an earlier Gunma-chan design that the prefecture used since the 1980s.

