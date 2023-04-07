New Mega Man Battle Network Manga Chapter Gets English Release

The official Twitter accounts for CAPCOM 's Mega Man game franchise announced on March 29 that Ryo Takamisaki new chapter for the franchise 's manga series titled Mega Man Battle Network ~The 20 Year Reunion~ has launched in English. The chapter is available to read for free in Japanese and English on CAPCOM 's website.

© CAPCOM CO., LTD. 2023

Viz Media released Takamisaki's MegaMan NT Warrior ( Rockman.EXE ) manga from 2004 to 2008.

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection , a collection of the Mega Man Battle Network 1-6 Game Boy Advance games, launched for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam on April 14.

The Mega Man franchise (known as Rock Man in Japan) began in 1987 with CAPCOM 's release of the first Mega Man game on the Nintendo Famicom. The franchise has since spawned numerous games, with the latest in the main series, Mega Man 11 , released in North America in October 2018.

The Mega Man Zero / ZX Legacy Collection launched for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam in January 2020.

The franchise has also spawned multiple manga and anime series and OVAs, as well as an American animated TV series. ADV Films released the Megaman: Upon a Star OVA in 2005. Viz Media licensed the first two seasons of the anime adaptation, which aired on the Kids WB programming block. Viz also licensed the Megaman Star Force anime.

Supermarché is producing the planned live-action film project for the franchise for Netflix .