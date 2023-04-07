The Rising of the Shield Hero Anime Season 3's Teaser Unveils October Debut

The staff for The Rising of The Shield Hero television anime series unveiled a new teaser trailer and first key visual for the anime's upcoming third season on Friday. The teaser announces the season's October 2023 premiere.



Hitoshi Haga , who storyboarded five episodes and directed four episodes from the anime's first season, is the third season's new director. He is the series' third director after Takao Abo from the first season and Masato Jinbo from the second season. Keigo Koyanagi continues to write and supervise the series' scripts. Kevin Penkin also returns for the music, and Kinema Citrus returns for animation production.

Franziska van Wulfen and Sana Komatsu join Masahiro Suwa on designing the characters, and the previous seasons' chief animation director Kōta Sera is now credited for collaborating on the designs.

The Rising of the Shield Hero 2 , the second season of The Rising of The Shield Hero television anime series, premiered on the AT-X channel on April 6, 2022. The anime was previously delayed, as it was initially slated to premiere in October 2021. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime alongside the Japanese airing.

The Rising of The Shield Hero anime series premiered with a two-hour special in January 2019 and ran for 25 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. Crunchyroll premiered the first dubbed episode at Crunchyroll Expo in September 2018 with guests from the anime.

One Peace Books is releasing the original novel series and Aiya Kyu 's manga adaptation in English. The publisher describes the novels' first volume:

Naofumi Iwatani, an uncharismatic otaku who spends his days on games and manga, suddenly finds himself summoned to a parallel universe! He discovers he is one of four heroes equipped with legendary weapons and tasked with saving the world from its prophesied destruction. As the Shield Hero, the weakest of the heroes, all is not as it seems. Naofumi is soon alone, penniless, and betrayed. With no one to turn to, and nowhere to run, he is left with only his shield. Now, Naofumi must rise to become the legendary Shield Hero and save the world!

Source: Press release