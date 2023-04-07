Yen Press Reveals 28 New Licenses Including Bocchi the Rock!, Tokyo Babylon Manga; The Deer King Novels

ANN's coverage of Sakura-Con sponsored by Yen Press!

Yen Press announced at its panel at Sakura Con on Friday that it has licensed 16 new manga, five novels, and two artbooks, as well as five new manhwa titles for its Ize Press label. All the new licenses will debut this fall.

The new acquisitions include:

Title: The Deer King (novel) Author(s): Nahoko Uehashi Summary: Van, a former soldier made slave, toils away endlessly in a salt mine. An unexpected chance at liberation drops in his lap when a pack of infected dogs pass through, killing everyone but him and a young girl called Yuna. Van hopes to make a peaceful life for himself now that he's escaped. However, the disease that cleared out the mine is rapidly spreading, placing him and his ward at the center of a conflict greater than any the world has ever seen.

The Deer King

Nahoko Uehashi

Title: The Deer King (manga) Author(s): Nahoko Uehashi (story), Toshiaki Komura (art) Summary: Van resolves to fight the Zol Empire and save his homeland, only to be captured and sent to the salt mines. Then one night, a pack of wild dogs attacks the mine, trailing a mysterious and deadly disease in their wake. Van and a young girl named Yuna are the sole survivors of the disaster. But why? And where do they go from here?

Title: Only I Know the Ghoul Saved the World (manga) Author(s): Myojin Katou Summary: "Are you one of the ones who can see them?" Minato notices something strange about their new town on their very first day of school, when they witness an eerie shadow. Together with their little sister Akira and their new friends, they set out to investigate what's behind the bizarre visions plaguing them.

Title: The Wife I Loved Dearly (manga) Author(s): Takeda Toryumon Summary: The wordless time a kidnapped princess and her fingerless caretaker spend together. The ten minutes an ordinary woman spends with her stalker. The six months a man learns is all he has left to spend with his beloved, terminally ill wife. These are some of the moments we have to share with the people featured in this collection of seven of Takeda Toryumon's manga one-shots, including his highly acclaimed The Wife I Loved Dearly.

I May Be a Guild Receptionist, But I'll Solo Any Boss to Clock Out on Time

Title: I May Be a Guild Receptionist, But I'll Solo Any Boss to Clock Out on Time (novel) Author(s): Mato Kousaka (story), Kaoru (illustration) Summary: Alina Clover signed up to be a receptionist for the Adventurers Guild thinking it would be her ticket to the good life. Unfortunately, her dream gig turns into an overtime nightmare whenever adventurers get stuck clearing a dungeon. To save herself from paperwork, Alina takes to beating down monsters herself to solve the problem! Now she just needs to keep her activities a secret...

Only I Know the Ghoul Saved the World

Title: Only I Know the Ghoul Saved the World (novel) Author(s): Myojin Katou (story), Kasu Komeshiro (illustration) Summary: While on her first foray into the Labyrinth, amateur adventurer Alice finds herself surrounded by ferocious beastmen. All seems lost, but she's saved by a young man named Leon, who claims to be a monster himself. Alice believes there's more to him than that, however. She thinks Leon might be exactly what this ruined world needs: a hero.

Title: The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey to Pick Up Trash (manga) Author(s): Honobonoru500 (story), Ken Terasato (art), Nama (character design) Summary: Setsuna Sugimoto's life is forever changed when he's summoned to another world to be a hero. Changed for the worse, that is, as he's quickly tossed aside because of his weak constitution. Fortunately, a former hero named Kyle gives Setsuna another chance at life by passing on his knowledge and strength. Thus, Setsuna embarks on a journey to experience this incredible new world.

Title: The Abandoned Daughter's Unexpected Reincarnation (manga) Author(s): Kenzi Oiwa (story), Nana Nanatsuki (art), Kei (character design) Summary: Thirteen-year-old Anna was raised in a noble household, yet she looks nothing like the rest of her family and lacks her lineage's aptitude for magic. What she doesn't realize, however, is that a mischievous fairy switched her with another baby at birth! When this detail comes to light, Anna's family kicks her out and ends her longstanding engagement to Edmund, a young nobleman. How will Anna learn to adapt to life as a commoner with her new family?

Title: Days with My Stepsister (novel) Author(s): Ghost Mikawa (story), Hiten (illustration) Summary: After his father remarries, Yuuta suddenly finds himself with a new stepsister: Saki, the greatest beauty at school. Neither is sure how to act around the other at first, but the two gradually grow more comfortable living together. Slowly, cautiously, patiently, two strangers become more. So begins an unlikely love story.

The Lawyer in Shizuku-ishi Sleeps with a Wolf

Title: The Lawyer in Shizuku-ishi Sleeps with a Wolf (novel) Author(s): Mizuki Nomura Summary: Shizuku-ishi, a small town tucked away in the Tokyo metropolitan area, is home to the law practice of a man named Sora. He's good at what he does, but he also has a secret: The white dog he looks after is actually a wolf. This wolf also happens to be his brother, Fuuka, who can only return to human form when the two are alone. The brothers found themselves on this strange path many years ago, along with an old enemy of Sora's...

Title: The Abandoned Reincarnation Sage (manga) Author(s): Miraijin A (story), Teffish (art), Sime (character design) Summary: Yui was reincarnated into another world as a member of the noble Nuir family. But when it appears that she failed to inherit her family's unique enchanted tailoring gifts, the young seamstress is in for a life of torment and misfortune. Will a meeting with a kind-hearted noble be enough to change her fate?

The Shiunji Family Children

Title: The Shiunji Family Children (manga) Author(s): Reiji Miyajima, Reiji Yukino Summary: Arata Shiunji has never had a girlfriend, but with five incredible sisters and a younger brother, his life is far from lonely. Despite being surrounded by beautiful women every day, he begins to accept his days as a bachelor won't end anytime soon. But one day, that all changes when his father reveals to the family that he and his siblings aren't related by blood! Now all bets are off, and Arata's future promises to be rather nerve-wracking indeed...

Monthly in the Garden with My Landlord

Title: Monthly in the Garden with My Landlord (manga) Author(s): Yodokawa Summary: Asako Suga needs a change to get over her recent breakup and decides moving to a new home would be just the thing. She finds a great little place a bit removed from the city with a lovely garden, but there's a catch—the house also comes with a live-in landlord! Having a charming girl lazing about would be distracting enough, but it seems she's keeping a secret as well...

The Red Thread

Title: The Red Thread (manga) Author(s): Hibiko Haruyama (story), Lazysheep (art) Summary: When Dean, the captain of the swimming club, takes the podium during Pharm's university orientation, something unusual happens. Though the two have never met before, they're unable to hide the turmoil that suddenly wells up inside them as the boys can't help but feel that this isn't the first time they've laid eyes on each other. Perhaps the red thread of fate links the pair together from their past lives...

Sasaki and Miyano Official Comic Anthology

Title: Sasaki and Miyano Official Comic Anthology (manga) Author(s): Shou Harusono Summary: There's never a dull moment when the life of a fanboy turns into one! From encounters with cats to bookstore trips and every sweet moment in between, enjoy this anthology featuring stories exploring Sasaki's and Miyano's relationship together—including three original stories by the series creator, Shou Harusono!

Yana Toboso

Yana Toboso

Black Butler

Title: Black Butler Artworks 3 (artbook) Author(s): Yana Toboso Summary: Black has never looked so brilliant! Yana Toboso celebrates fifteen years of Black Butler with this third artwork collection. Featuring over 120 full-color illustrations, the contents cover the Public School and Emerald Witch arcs of the manga, the Circus arc of the anime, and more!

AidaIro Illustrations: Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun Artbook 2

Title: AidaIro Illustrations: Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun Artbook 2 (artbook) Author(s): AidaIro Summary: It's spooky, it's kooky, it'll have you playing hooky—it's another Toilet-bound Hanako-kun artbook, Aidalro Illustrations 2! This installment contains over two hundred images, including all the color pages published in Monthly GFantasy from 2019 to 2021, art from the creator's Twitter account, and all-new illustrations found exclusively in this book!

CLAMP Premium Collection Tokyo Babylon

CLAMP

Title: CLAMP Premium Collection Tokyo Babylon (manga) Author(s): CLAMP Summary: Subaru Sumeragi is the thirteenth head of his clan and a powerful onmyouji. With the help of his twin sister, Hokuto, and the veterinarian Seishiro, he solves supernatural troubles in Tokyo and helps whomever he can. However, not all onmyouji are so kind; there are some who use their power to kill, and unbeknownst to Subaru, he has a history with one such assassin...

Minato's Laundromat

Title: Minato's Laundromat (manga) Author(s): Yuzu Tsubaki (story), Sawa Kanzume (art) Summary: Akira Minato inherits an old, run-down laundromat from his grandfather and takes the opportunity to quit his corporate job. Instead of the laid-back life he was expecting, his days are spent in a flustered panic when high school hottie Shintaro Katsuki ambles into his life...

Honey Trap Shared House

Title: Honey Trap Shared House (manga) Author(s): Kousuke Oono (story), Koichi Kozuki (art) Summary: As a child, Hayato promised to marry his first love, Serafi. Fifteen years later, he has become one of the world's greatest spies, all while never falling for the temptations of enemy agents. A mission to expose rival operatives turns chaotic when Hayato reunites with Serafi, and each realizes the other is a spy. Now the pair must live together, torn between love and duty. The question is...who will break first?

Cheerful Amnesia

Title: Cheerful Amnesia (manga) Author(s): Oku Tamamushi Summary: Arisa has lost her memories of the past three years, and her girlfriend, Mari, worries that means their love has vanished as well. But when Arisa lays eyes on her, it's love at first sight all over again! Hoping to rekindle what they had, Mari decides to help Arisa experience things with her once more, from dates to kissing and beyond...?!

Stray Cat & Wolf

Title: Stray Cat & Wolf (manga) Author(s): Mitsubachi Miyuki Summary: Following the death of her father, Tamaki leaves her village to attend high school in the capital. Although she had intended to live alone, when she's offered a place at a stranger's apartment after collapsing in the street, well... Did she mention he's pretty hot?!

Title: Bocchi the Rock! (manga) Author(s): Aki Hamaji Summary: Bocchi finally takes the stage in English, and she's brought her best friend— crippling anxiety! Hitori Goto just wants to make friends, but the thought of approaching a stranger on her own makes her so nervous that she's spent the entirety of middle school teaching herself how to shred on the guitar—to moderately successful (albeit anonymous) fame—in the hopes of seeming cool enough for someone else to reach out to her instead. After bringing her guitar to school provokes zero interest, Hitori's just about ready to shrivel up and die...which is when Nijika Ijichi comes across her moping in a playground and begs her to fill in for her band's flaky guitarist for their first-ever live performance! It's like her wish came true...but does this most antisocial of introverts have what it takes to perform in front of real people?!

Your Letter

Title: Your Letter Author(s): Hyeona Cho Summary: When middle schooler Sori Lee stood up for her friend against their entire class, she never expected to become their new target—but that's exactly what happens. So, when her friend decides to transfer schools, Sori decides to wipe the slate clean and does the same. Luckily, someone seems to be looking out for her this time, and on her first day, she finds a mysterious letter taped to the bottom of her desk inviting her on a scavenger hunt! Sori follows the trail of clues to try and uncover the identity of her benefactor, and as she explores all the curious and wonderful people and places around the school, begins to open her heart once more...

Your Letter is a single-volume mystery story that deals with bullying and budding friendships.



Overgeared

Title: Overgeared Author(s): Team Argo (art), Saenal (original story), adaptation by Monohumbug (REDICE STUDIO) Summary: Youngwoo Shin is a deadbeat in real life, working odd jobs to fuel his video game addiction. But inside the VR game Satisfy, he becomes Grid the Warrior...who is also painfully ordinary. Everything changes when he discovers the tome of a legendary blacksmith. Who needs skills when you have god-tier items...right?

Jungle Juice

Title: Jungle Juice Author(s): Eun Hyeong (story), JUDER (art) Summary: Every society has its hierarchy, and college student Suchan Jang is at the top of the human one. Though popular and well-liked, he has a secret that keeps him from getting close to others: under his clothes lies a pair of hidden insect wings. But when he's forced to expose them to save the girl he likes, his world is turned upside down—and Suchan promptly becomes prey in the insect food chain!

Jungle Juice is a beloved sci-fi story best known for its insect-based action, which has received over 63 million views on WEBTOON. Jungle Juice will be the first YLAB work published by Ize Press.



See You in My 19th Life

Title: See You in My 19th Life Author(s): Lee Hye Summary: Jieum Ban has a secret—she can remember the memories of her previous

See You in My 19th Life is a reincarnation romance that has earned over 83 million views on WEBTOON. An upcoming live-action k-drama adaptation of this title is coming to Netflix in 2023.



Unholy Blood

Title:Author(s): Lina ImSummary: All pure-blooded vampire Hayan Park wanted to do was live a normal life. But the rise of half-bloods ten years ago transformed the world into a dangerous and frightening place—robbing her of her one true wish. Determined to return Korea to how it used to be, Hayan teams up with local police captain Euntae Hwang to wipe out the bloodthirsty killers in a tale of hot-blooded romance and revenge.

Unholy Blood is a popular vampire manhwa best known for its beautiful art and strong female lead. Receiving over 124 million views on WEBTOON, Unholy Blood is a completed series with 8 volumes.



Source: Press release



Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.