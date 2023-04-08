Japan's Video Game Rankings, March 27-April 2

While it's not the most exciting or climactic that the series has ever been, Dr. Stone: Ryusui is a solid continuation of the Dr. Stone story that should allow us to jump into some newfound adventure at the start of the third season. ― When it comes down to it, Dr. Stone: Ryusui serves as an epilogue to the second season while laying the groundwork for the third. Without Tsukasa, his people have been...