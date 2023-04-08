News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, March 27-April 2
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe rises back up to #1
Japan's Game Ranking: March 27-April 2
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe
|Nintendo
|February 24
|21,014
|357,157
|2
|PS5
|Resident Evil 4 (remake)
|CAPCOM
|March 24
|18,510
|108,172
|3
|PS4
|Resident Evil 4 (remake)
|CAPCOM
|March 24
|16,604
|101,975
|4
|NSw
|Winning Post 10
|Koei Tecmo Games
|March 30
|12,979
|12,979
|5
|NSw
|Pokémon Scarlet/Violet
|Nintendo
|November 18, 2022
|12,426
|4,972,063
|6
|NSw
|Splatoon 3
|Nintendo
|September 9, 2022
|10,762
|3,969,635
|7
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|10,377
|5,224,493
|8
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|8,133
|3,091,142
|9
|PS5
|Winning Post 10
|Koei Tecmo Games
|March 30
|7,144
|7,144
|10
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29, 2022
|7,101
|1,045,270
|11
|PS4
|Winning Post 10
|Koei Tecmo Games
|March 30
|6,058
|6,058
|12
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|5,192
|5,155,682
|13
|NSw
|Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key
|Koei Tecmo Games
|March 23
|4,654
|35,794
|14
|NSw
|Mario Party Superstars
|Nintendo
|October 29, 2021
|4,191
|1,204,015
|15
|NSw
|ARK: Survival Evolved
|Spike Chunsoft
|February 24
|4,108
|34,977
|16
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|3,446
|2,155,619
|17
|PS5
|Hogwarts Legacy
|WB Games
|February 10
|3,181
|161,842
|18
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|3,085
|3,370,146
|19
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|2,995
|1,105,142
|20
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|2,972
|7,450,791
Source: Famitsu