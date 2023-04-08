×
Japan's Video Game Rankings, March 27-April 2

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe rises back up to #1

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe Nintendo February 24 21,014 357,157
2 PS5 Resident Evil 4 (remake) CAPCOM March 24 18,510 108,172
3 PS4 Resident Evil 4 (remake) CAPCOM March 24 16,604 101,975
4 NSw Winning Post 10 Koei Tecmo Games March 30 12,979 12,979
5 NSw Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Nintendo November 18, 2022 12,426 4,972,063
6 NSw Splatoon 3 Nintendo September 9, 2022 10,762 3,969,635
7 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 10,377 5,224,493
8 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 8,133 3,091,142
9 PS5 Winning Post 10 Koei Tecmo Games March 30 7,144 7,144
10 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29, 2022 7,101 1,045,270
11 PS4 Winning Post 10 Koei Tecmo Games March 30 6,058 6,058
12 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 5,192 5,155,682
13 NSw Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key Koei Tecmo Games March 23 4,654 35,794
14 NSw Mario Party Superstars Nintendo October 29, 2021 4,191 1,204,015
15 NSw ARK: Survival Evolved Spike Chunsoft February 24 4,108 34,977
16 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 3,446 2,155,619
17 PS5 Hogwarts Legacy WB Games February 10 3,181 161,842
18 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 3,085 3,370,146
19 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 2,995 1,105,142
20 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 2,972 7,450,791

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, March 20-26
