Dien Bien Phu Manga Gets English Release on April 15

15-volume manga centers on American military photographer during Vietnam War

Manga creator Daisuke Nishijima revealed on Twitter on April 3 that his Dien Bien Phu manga is getting an English version that will launch digitally with all 15 volumes at once on April 15. The translated manga is currently listed on several Japanese e-book retailers including Amazon and Cmoa. Nishijima stated the manga will also be available on the U.S. Kindle store.

Swiss startup company Fair Manga is overseeing the independent translation project, and Herman Perez-Mckay is listed as the translator.

The manga takes place in 1965 in Vietnam, and centers on Hikaru Minami, an American soldier and photographer for the Stars and Stripes military publication. Hikaru meets the Viet Cong's strongest and most beautiful female soldier nicknamed "Princess," and falls in love.

The manga originally ran in Shogakukan 's Monthly Ikki magazine from 2006 to 2010, and chapters after that released in compiled book form only without a prior magazine serialization. The manga had 12 volumes. A separate Dien Bien Phu TRUE END manga ran in Futabasha 's Monthly Action magazine from 2017 to 2018 and had three volumes. Nishijima's own publishing label Shimajima later released a "complete edition" digitally with 15 volumes.

Nishijima has worked as a writer and filmmaker since the 1990s before making his manga debut with the series Ōson Sensō in 2004. He won the Best Artist award at the 2004 Seiun Awards for his work on the manga Sekai no Owari no Mahōtsukai (The Witch at the End of the World). He is also active in the music industry under the name DJ Mahōtsukai. He launched the Kommunismus manga last year.