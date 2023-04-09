Kintetsu Yamada's Telework Yotabanashi Manga Ends in Next Chapter

© Kintetsu Yamada, Kodansha

Telework Yotabanashi

This year's 19th issue of'smagazine revealed on Thursday that's(Telework Gossip) manga will end in the magazine's 20th issue on April 13. The manga's one compiled volume will ship on May 23.

The manga launched in Morning on November 2.

The romantic comedy follows a man who works from home. With more free time, he gets to know his female neighbor.

Yamada launched the Sweat and Soap ( Ase to Sekken ) manga in Kodansha 's Morning and D Morning magazines in 2018, and ended the series in January 2021. The manga's 11th and final compiled volume shipped in May 2021. The manga had a new chapter in Yamada's short story collection book that shipped in January 2022. The series inspired a live-action series in MBS ' "Drama Tokku" programming block in February 2022.

Kodansha USA Publishing released the manga in English.

Yamada debuted a new manga digitally titled Kasane to Subaru (Kasane and Subaru) in December 2021.

