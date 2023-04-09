Tamashii Nations World Tour Hits New York, Tokyo, Mexico City, Shanghai, Paris

Exhibit takes place in 2 locations in NYC on April 28-30, in Tokyo on May 26-July 18

Bandai Spirits ' Tamashii Nations figure brand announced on its website in February that it will host the Tamashii Nations World Tour exhibit in New York, Tokyo, Mexico City, Shanghai, and Paris.

The company will host the exhibit at two locations in New York City on April 28-30: Grand Central Terminal's Vanderbilt Hall, and Times Square (Duffy Square).

The New York exhibit will take place from 10:00 a.m. EDT to 8:00 p.m. EDT. The exhibit will host Bandai Spirits ' Tamashii Nations figures from the Dragon Ball and Mobile Suit Gundam series as well as many others.

The company will then host the event at the Tamashii Nations Store Tokyo on May 26-July 18.

Tamashii Nations will reveal the dates for the event's Mexico City, Shanghai, and Paris locations at a later date.

The Tamashii Nations Store Tokyo store moved locations to the former site of the now-closed Gundam Tokyo Cafe Brand Core, right next to the Akihabara train station, in June 2022. Previously known as the Tamashii Nations Tokyo store, it is the brand's first directly managed store, and it opened in April 2019.

Source: Tamashii Nations' website



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.