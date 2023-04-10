News
Comikey Adds Vermeil in Gold, The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten, Imperial Bride, 16 More Manga
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Comikey announced 19 new manga titles and seven new webtoon titles for release on its platform in English on Monday.
The company will add nine new Square Enix titles to its catalog on the following dates:
- Vermeil in Gold: The Failing Student and the Strongest Scourge Plunge Into the World of Magic by Kōta Amana, Yōko Umezu on April 12
- The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten by Saekisan, Hanekoto, Wan Shibata, and Suzu Yūki on April 15
- My Clueless First Friend by Taku Kawamura on April 19
- The Reincarnated Prince Becomes an Alchemist and Brings Prosperity to His Country by Rui Tsukiyo, S.Kosugi, and Arata Shindō on April 20
- I'm Not Even an NPC In This Otome Game! by Gyokuro and Meno Himeno on April 22
- Are You Okay with a Slightly Older Girlfriend? by Kota Nozomi, Enya Uraki, and Meruchi Nanase on April 25
- Is It My Fault That I Got Bullied? by Chikara Kimizuka and Yen Hioka on April 26
- Homeland Dropout: The Time I Was Reincarnated as the Fourth Enchanter in the Entire World by Shizuku Mikage and HAYADAI on April 27
- The World is Full of Monsters, So I Want to Live as I Wish by yosshaa!, Ralsan, and koruse on April 30
All the above manga are also available on Square Enix's Manga UP! Global service.
Comikey will exclusively localize and distribute the following titles from Shogakukan, Square Enix, and Hakusensha, respectively, on the following dates:
- Training Regimes of the World's Strongest Women (Saikyō Onna Shishō-tachi ga Ikusei Hōshin wo Megutte Shurajō) by Hirotaka Akagi and Yoichiro Ono on April 13
- The Swordsman Dubbed the Sorcerer of Countless Swords (Senken no Majutsushi to Yobareta Kenshi) by Akira Takamitsu, Gilse, and Ema Kurosu on April 16
- Imperial Bride (Teikoku no Koiyome) by Kauta Mato on April 29
The company will release seven titles from MediBang Inc. on the following dates:
- My Future Starts Today ~Miku ＆ Kyoko~ (Kyō kara Mirai) on April 2
- Change the World: Bloodthirsty Killer from Today (Change the World: Kyō kara Satsujinki) on April 11
- The Scene of My Rumspringa (Rumspringa no Jōkei) on April 11
- My Lucky Star (Boku no Lucky Star) on April 17
- Rosen Garten Saga on April 17
- You Are My Princess (Kimi wa Boku no Ohime-sama) on April 17
- Instruction Manual for the Unfriendly Bodyguard (Buaisō BG no Torisetsu) on April 23
Comikey will add six webtoons from Netcomics on the following dates:
- Survival Marriage on April 10
- The Villainess Behind the Mask on April 14
- The Destroyer Fell In Love With Me on April 18
- Can The Grand Duke and The Marquis be Friends? on April 21
- Beauty As The Beast on April 24
- On The Emperor's Lap on April 28
Comikey also added the WoowaBrothers webtoon I Can't Face My Senior! on April 8.
Source: Email correspondence