Comikey Adds Vermeil in Gold, The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten, Imperial Bride, 16 More Manga

Image courtesy Comikey

Comikey announced 19 new manga titles and seven new webtoon titles for release on its platform in English on Monday.

The company will add nine new Square Enix titles to its catalog on the following dates:

All the above manga are also available on Square Enix 's Manga UP! Global service.

Comikey will exclusively localize and distribute the following titles from Shogakukan , Square Enix , and Hakusensha , respectively, on the following dates:

Training Regimes of the World's Strongest Women ( Saikyō Onna Shishō-tachi ga Ikusei Hōshin wo Megutte Shurajō ) by Hirotaka Akagi and Yoichiro Ono on April 13

( ) by and on April 13 The Swordsman Dubbed the Sorcerer of Countless Swords ( Senken no Majutsushi to Yobareta Kenshi ) by Akira Takamitsu, Gilse , and Ema Kurosu on April 16

( ) by Akira Takamitsu, , and Ema Kurosu on April 16 Imperial Bride ( Teikoku no Koiyome ) by Kauta Mato on April 29

The company will release seven titles from MediBang Inc. on the following dates:

My Future Starts Today ~Miku ＆ Kyoko~ ( Kyō kara Mirai ) on April 2

( ) on April 2 Change the World: Bloodthirsty Killer from Today ( Change the World: Kyō kara Satsujinki ) on April 11

( ) on April 11 The Scene of My Rumspringa ( Rumspringa no Jōkei ) on April 11

( ) on April 11 My Lucky Star ( Boku no Lucky Star ) on April 17

( ) on April 17 Rosen Garten Saga on April 17

on April 17 You Are My Princess ( Kimi wa Boku no Ohime-sama ) on April 17

( ) on April 17 Instruction Manual for the Unfriendly Bodyguard ( Buaisō BG no Torisetsu ) on April 23

Comikey will add six webtoons from Netcomics on the following dates:

Survival Marriage on April 10

on April 10 The Villainess Behind the Mask on April 14

on April 14 The Destroyer Fell In Love With Me on April 18

on April 18 Can The Grand Duke and The Marquis be Friends? on April 21

on April 21 Beauty As The Beast on April 24

on April 24 On The Emperor's Lap on April 28

Comikey also added the WoowaBrothers webtoon I Can't Face My Senior! on April 8.

Source: Email correspondence