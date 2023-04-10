Okushō Launches Crime Game Manga

Okushō revealed on Twitter last week that he and Ena are launching a new manga titled Crime Game ~Hо̄ritsu no Nai Sekai~ (Crime Game: A World Without Laws) on Mag Garden 's Mag Comi website on April 25. The story follows a death game that takes place in a world crimes are unpunished.

© Okushō, Ena, Mag Garden

Okushō and Unamu Masubuchi launched the No Reception ~Denpa no Nai Kuni~ (A Land Without Radio Waves) manga in Monthly Shōnen Champion in November 2020. The first part ended in June 2022. Akita Shoten published the manga's fourth compiled book volume in August 2022.

Shizumu Watanabe and Okushō launched the Real Account manga in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in the February 2014 issue, and ended it in November 2019. Kodansha published the manga's 24th and final compiled book volume in December 2019. Kodansha USA Publishing is publishing the manga digitally in English. The manga is inspiring a live-action film adaptation.