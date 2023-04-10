News
Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 Unveils Trailer, International Voice Casts
posted on by Egan Loo
The Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 convention debuted the official trailer for the Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 project on Monday. The project's convention panel also announced the voice casts for each of the shorts.
The voice casts for the shorts are:
- "Sith" by El Guiri from Spain
Úrsula Corberó, Luis Tosar
- "I Am Your Mother" by Aardman from the U.K.
Bebe Cave, Charithra Chandran, Denis Lawson, Maxine Peak
- "The Bandits of Golak" by 88 Pictures from India
Lillete Dubey, Neeraj Kabi, Rajeev Raj, Sonal Kushal, Sumanto Ray
- "Screecher's Reach" by Cartoon Saloon from Ireland
Alex Connolly, Anjelica Huston, Eva Whitaker, Molly McCann, Niamh Moyles, Noah Rafferty
- "Aau's Song" by Triggerfish from South Africa
Cynthia Erivo, Dineo Du Toti, Faith Baloyi, Milo Jantjie, Tumisho Masha
- "The Pit" by D'Art Shtajio and Lucasfilm
Anika Noni Rose, Cedric Yarbrough, Daveed Diggs, Jordyn Curet, Steven Jay Blum
- "In the Stars" by Punkrobot from Chile
Amparo Noguera, Julia Oviedo, Kate Dickie, Valentina Muhr
- "Journey to the Dark Head" by Studio Mir from South Korea
English: Albert Kong, Ashley Park, Daniel Dae Kim, Eugene Lee Yang, Greg Chun, Jonella Landry, Judy Alice Lee
Korean: Choi Soo Min, Chwang Kwang, Jang Ye Na, Lee Kyung Taei, Lee So Young, Lim Chae Hon, Shin Young Woo, Yun Yong Sik
- "The Spy Dancer" by Studio La Cachette from France
Barbara Weber, Bruce Edward Sheffield, Camille Cottin, Kaycie Chase, Lambert Wilson, Rudi James Jephcott
Voice actors from the Korean dub of the original Star Wars films play supporting roles in the Korean dub of "Journey to the Dark Head."
Volume 2 of the Star Wars: Visions project will debut on Disney+ on May 4 (Star Wars Day). Unlike the first anthology, which consisted of nine shorts from Japanese creators and anime studios, the second volume features nine shorts from animation studios from around the world.
Japan-based, American-run animation studio D'Art Shtajio, in collabration with Lucasfilm, is the only studio from Japan that is making a new short, titled "The Pit." LeAndre Thomas is serving as director, writer, and executive producer of "The Pit." Justin Ridge is co-directing.
The first volume of Star Wars: Visions debuted on Disney+ in September 2021. Studios such as Trigger, Kinema Citrus, Kamikaze Douga, Science SARU, Production I.G, and Geno Studio produced the shorts.
"Zen - Grogu and Dust Bunnies," a hand-drawn animated short by Studio Ghibli for the Star Wars franchise, started streaming on Disney+ on November 12.
Update: Kate Dickie's spelling corrected. Thanks, JWerner.
Sources: Star Wars franchise's website, Star Wars Celebration LIVE! 2023 - DAY 4 stream
this article has been modified since it was originally posted; see change history