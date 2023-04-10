Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 Unveils Trailer, International Voice Casts

The Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 convention debuted the official trailer for the Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 project on Monday. The project's convention panel also announced the voice casts for each of the shorts.

The voice casts for the shorts are:

Voice actors from the Korean dub of the original Star Wars films play supporting roles in the Korean dub of "Journey to the Dark Head."

Volume 2 of the Star Wars: Visions project will debut on Disney+ on May 4 ( Star Wars Day). Unlike the first anthology, which consisted of nine shorts from Japanese creators and anime studios, the second volume features nine shorts from animation studios from around the world.

Japan-based, American-run animation studio D'Art Shtajio , in collabration with Lucasfilm , is the only studio from Japan that is making a new short, titled "The Pit." LeAndre Thomas is serving as director, writer, and executive producer of "The Pit." Justin Ridge is co-directing.

" Zen - Grogu and Dust Bunnies ," a hand-drawn animated short by Studio Ghibli for the Star Wars franchise , started streaming on Disney+ on November 12.



