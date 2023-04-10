Super Bomberman R 2 Game's Trailer Reveals September Launch

Game debuts in N. America physically on September 12, digitally on September 13

Konami began streaming a trailer on Monday for its Super Bomberman R 2 game, a sequel to Super Bomberman R , and it reveals that the game will debut for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in North America physically on September 12 and digitally on September 13. The game will launch in Europe and Japan on September 14. The video previews the various game modes:

The game will feature a new 16-player Castle Mode. In the mode, defenders protect their castle against attackers, who seek to obtain the treasure within. Players can create and share custom stages for these battles. A new story mode will feature exploration, base-building, and boss battles. The game will also feature classic battle modes, a team-based Grand Prix mode, and a "Battle 64" battle royale for up to 64 players.

Super Bomberman R debuted on Nintendo Switch in March 2017 in North America, Japan, and Europe. It debuted for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in the United States, Japan, and Europe in June 2018. The game also got a release for Google Stadia.

The Super Bomberman R Online free-to-play battle royale game launched on Stadia in September 2020, and on PS4, Xbox One, Switch and PC in May 2021. The game ended service on December 1.