Yū Saitō's Giji Harem Romantic Comedy Manga Gets TV Anime
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Shogakukan announced on Monday that Yū Saitō's Giji Harem (Pseudo Harem) manga is getting a television anime adaptation. The anime will star Nobuhiko Okamoto as Eiji Kitahama and Saori Hayami as Rin Nanakura.
The romantic comedy manga centers on Eiji, a second-year high school student and a member of his school's drama club as a stagehand. He meets Rin, a first-year high school student and a member of the same drama club. Rin serves as the long-awaited hope of the club.
Saitō originally launched the manga on Twitter in 2018, where it has a cumulative total of 5.6 million likes as of April 2023. The manga then began serializing in Shogakukan's Monthly Shonen Sunday (Gessan) magazine in 2019. The manga ranked at #7 on the Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Awards in 2019. The manga's sixth and final compiled volume shipped in April 2021.
Sources: Giji Harem anime's website, Oricon News