×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Yū Saitō's Giji Harem Romantic Comedy Manga Gets TV Anime

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Nobuhiko Okamoto, Saori Hayami star in series

Shogakukan announced on Monday that Yū Saitō's Giji Harem (Pseudo Harem) manga is getting a television anime adaptation. The anime will star Nobuhiko Okamoto as Eiji Kitahama and Saori Hayami as Rin Nanakura.

giji-harem
© 斉藤ゆう／小学館／疑似ハーレム製作委員会

The romantic comedy manga centers on Eiji, a second-year high school student and a member of his school's drama club as a stagehand. He meets Rin, a first-year high school student and a member of the same drama club. Rin serves as the long-awaited hope of the club.

Saitō originally launched the manga on Twitter in 2018, where it has a cumulative total of 5.6 million likes as of April 2023. The manga then began serializing in Shogakukan's Monthly Shonen Sunday (Gessan) magazine in 2019. The manga ranked at #7 on the Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Awards in 2019. The manga's sixth and final compiled volume shipped in April 2021.

Sources: Giji Harem anime's website, Oricon News

discuss this in the forum (1 post) |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives