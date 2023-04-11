GKIDS Reveals New Dates for Spirited Away Stage Play's Theatrical Screening in N. America

Play screens on April 23, 25, 27, May 2

©Toho Co., Ltd. All rights reserved

Spirited Away : Live on Stage

Spirited Away

announced on Tuesday that it will screen the filmed performances of, the stage play adaptation ofand'sanime film, in North American theaters on April 23, 25, 27, and May 2. The April 25 and May 2 dates are newly announced.

The stage play ran in Japan with two different sets of cast members. GKIDS will screen two different filmed performances, each featuring a different set of the cast.

Actresses Kanna Hashimoto ( Gintama , Kaguya-sama: Love is War , Kingdom) and Mone Kamishiraishi ( your name. , live-action Chihayafuru ) both starred as Chihiro. The version with Hashimoto will screen in North America on April 23 and 25 at 4:00 p.m. local time, and the version with Kamishiraishi will screen on April 27 and May 2 at 7:00 p.m.

The cast also includes (in alternating performances):

The play ran at TOHO 's Imperial Theatre from February to March 2022, then planned to tour to Osaka in April, Fukuoka in May, Sapporo in June, and Nagoya in June and July. Some Fukuoka performances of the stage play were canceled to Hashimoto being diagnosed with COVID-19, and similarly canceled some Nagoya performances due to Park, Kamishiraishi, and some staff and cast members also being infected with COVID-19.

Tony and Olivier Award-winning director and the Royal Shakespeare Company's Honorary Associate Director John Caird (Les Misérables, Nicholas Nickleby, Daddy Long Legs) wrote and directed the production.

Spirited Away was previously the highest-grossing Japanese film worldwide until Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train surpassed the record. Spirited Away remains the only non-English-language title to win the Academy Awards' Best Animated Feature award, which it earned in 2003.

Source: Email correspondence