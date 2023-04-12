GoRA, King Records' Ayaka: A Story of Bonds Anime Reveals 2 Cast Members in Video

The official website for GoRA and King Records ' original anime Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds started streaming a character promotional video, which features Kousuke Toriumi 's character Haruaki Karuma, and two new characters Chatarō Fukuwake and Yako Amano. The new characters are voiced by Gakuto Kajiwara and Yuki Sakakihara , respectively. The two characters are Karuma's disciples at the Kasen Shrine.

Gakuto Kajiwara as Chatarō Fukuwake

© GoRA・KINGRECORDS／Project AYAKA

Yuki Sakakihara as Yako Amano

© GoRA・KINGRECORDS／Project AYAKA

The story follows Yukito Yanagi, a boy raised in a children's home on the mainland. One day, Jingi Sagawa, an arrogant young disciple of Yukito's late father, came and took Yukito to his birthplace, Ayakashima. Ayakashima is a string of seven strange islands where legend tells of dragons of fire and water. The islands are inhabited by a mysterious entity known as Mitama.

Yukito begins living at Ayakashima with three former disciples of Yukito's father. The former disciples live as hermits as they maintain Ayakashima's peace and harmony. However, there is a deep discord between Jingi's fellow disciples Haruaki Karuma and Aka Ibuki. As harmony on the islands begins to break down, Yukito faces a secret truth.

The anime will premiere in July on the Tokyo MX and BS11 channels. The anime will also stream on FOD, and other streaming services in Japan.

The other cast members include:

Yūto Uemura as Yukito Yanagi

as Yukito Yanagi Takuma Terashima as Jingi Sagawa

as Jingi Sagawa Yuichiro Umehara as Aka Ibuki

Toriumi replaced Takahiro Sakurai for the role of Haruaki Karuma when the anime's staff announced that they will replace Sakurai "due to various circumstances."

©GoRA・KINGRECORDS／Project AYAKA

GoRA

Smile Down the Runway

) is directing the anime atis supervising and writing the series scripts. The artist) is drafting the original character designs, and) is drawing the finalized character designs.is the production designer.

Kana Shibue ( Descending Stories: Showa Genroku Rakugo Shinju , Sasaki and Miyano , Shenmue the Animation ) is composing the music, and King Records is producing the music. Ryō Tanaka is directing the sound at Bit Grooove Promotion . angela is performing the opening theme song "AYAKASHI," and saji is performing the ending theme song "Flashback."

GoRA and GoHands ' K television anime series premiered in October 2013, and had several movie and manga adaptations, as well as manga spinoff stories.

Sources: Ayaka anime's website (link 2), Comic Natalie