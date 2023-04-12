Live-Action Film Getter Robo Robot Project Also Launches Kickstarter Campaign

Crowdfunding for film's proof-of-concept trailer

Film studio Big One announced on Wednesday that it launched a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign for a proof-of-concept trailer of the live-action film adaptation of Ken Ishikawa and Go Nagai 's iconic Getter Robo super robot manga. The campaign has a US$37,356 (about 4,997,000 yen) goal, and will end on May 1. As of press time, the project has raised US$755.

© Go Nagai, Ken Ishikawa, Dynamic Planning, Big One

Big One will produce the trailer to develop and test the film's models, and practical and special visual effects. The company also explained that unlike Hollywood film productions with big budget that can do visual tests and techniques on pre-production, Japanese films have to do these tests on a separate budget from the film, and on a smaller scale within a short timeframe.

Getter Robo 's proof-of-concept trailer is estimated to be three to five minutes long, and will include the following contents:

Title CG logo

CG images of Getter Robo (Getter-1, Getter-2, and Getter-3)

(Getter-1, Getter-2, and Getter-3) CG images of Get Machines (Three machines: Eagle-Gou, Jaguar-Gou, and Bear-Gou)

CG images of the antagonist robot dinosaur Mechasaurus (1 unit)

Battle scene of Getter-1 and Mechasaurus

Additional scenes by cast (if finalized by then) (tentative)

End credits of main staff

End credits of supporters subscribed for the end credit reward

© Go Nagai, Ken Ishikawa, Dynamic Planning, Big One

Getter Robo

Big One announced last week the live-action film of, with a planned release for the's 50th anniversary in spring 2025.) is the film's director, writer, and producer. Okabe is penning the film alongside other writers, including).

At the same time of the announcement, a Campfire crowdfunding campaign launched for the film's pilot version. The campaign for the pilot film will end on April 19, and has so far raised 12,566,050 yen (about US$94,000), exceeding it's 5 million yen goal.

The latest work in the Getter Robo franchise is Getter Robo Arc , the television anime adaptation of the last manga in the series. The anime premiered in July 2021. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime, and HIDIVE streamed the series as it aired in Japan. Ishikawa ran the manga in Futabasha 's Super Robot Magazine beginning in 2002, and it remains unfinished after Ishikawa's death in 2006. Futabasha published three compiled book volumes for the manga.

Ken Ishikawa and Go Nagai created the Getter Robo manga, often considered one of the most iconic super robot manga series alongside Nagai's own Mazinger Z . Ishikawa wrote three sequels (of which Getter Robo Arc was the last), and the franchise spawned numerous spinoff manga and anime adaptations.