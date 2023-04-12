The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure: Serving Gods Who Go Too Far Anime Reveals English Dub Cast, Premiere

© 夜州/一二三書房・自重を知らない製作委員会

Chronicles of an Aristocrat Reborn in Another World

announced on Wednesday that it will begin streaming the Englishfor, the television anime of's) light novels, on April 16.

The English cast includes:

Additional voices include Monet Lerner , Izzi Raine , Kelsey Maher , Jason Bunch , Stephen Witkowicz , Mac Welch , Charlie Campbell , Sam Largent , Ashe Thurman , Rachel Thompson , and Dusty Feeney .

Jad Saxton is directing the English dub with assistants Aaron Campbell and Kent Williams . Sawyer Pfledderer is the lead engineer with assistants Seth Aulds and Bob Romans . Kieran Flitton is writing the English script with supervisor Bonny Clinkenbeard . Jennifer Alyx is in charge of ADR prep.

The anime premiered on April 2 on Tokyo MX and BS11 . Crunchyroll is streaming the series.

Noriyuki Nakamura ( Zumomo to Nupepe , Shoot! Goal to the Future ) is directing the anime at EMT Squared and Magic Bus . Ayumu Hatori is a producer on the anime. Mo and nini are credited for the original character designs. Natsuko Takahashi ( Tokyo Magnitude 8.0 , Farewell, My Dear Cramer ) is in charge of the series scripts. Eri Tokugawa ( Ameiro Cocoa Series Ame-con!! ) is designing the characters. MICHIRU ( Ascendance of a Bookworm ) is composing the music, and Ryousuke Naya is the sound director. 7LAND perform the ending theme song "Nanairo no E no Gu de" (With Seven Colors of Paint).

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing nini 's manga adaptation of the novels, and it describes the story:

After dying in the act of stopping a crime in modern Japan, our hero is reincarnated as Cain von Silford, third son of a noble family in a world of swords and sorcery. In his new life, all children receive a blessing from the gods...but Cain is unexpectedly blessed with an absolutely enormous, over-the-top cornucopia of magical powers. If his dream of traveling the world as a free spirit is to come true, he can't reveal too much of his potential to the wrong people. A light-hearted, escapist adventure in another world begins!

Yashu began serializing the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in October 2016. Hifumi Shobo began publishing the novels in print with illustrations by Mo in June 2017. The artist nini launched the novels' manga adaptation on Mag Garden 's Mag Comi website in March 2018.

Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey)