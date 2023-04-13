Heavenly Delusion Anime Reveals English Dub Cast

Disney's senior manager of English dubbing Reuben Lack revealed on Twitter on Thursday the English dub cast for the television anime adaptation of Masakazu Ishiguro 's Heavenly Delusion ( Tengoku Dai Makyō ). Lack stated that the English dubs for the first two episodes are now up on Disney+ worldwide except for in the U.S., where the dubs will premiere on Hulu later this month.

The English cast includes:

Felecia Angelle is directing the English dub at Dubbing Brothers USA. Madeleine Morris is the lead adapter with Emily Fajardo , who is adapting the season's second half. Mike Fox is the lead recordist and mixer.

The anime began streaming exclusively onworldwide (except in the U.S.) on April 1, and it is airing in Japan on, and. The anime will stream onin the U.S.,in Latin America, andworldwide.

Hirotaka Mori (episode director for Joker Game , unit director for Psycho-Pass film) is directing the anime at Production I.G . Makoto Fukami ( Psycho-Pass , School-Live! ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Utsushita of Minakata Laboratory is the character designer. kensuke ushio ( Space Dandy , A Silent Voice , Chainsaw Man ) is composing the music.

BiSH is performing the opening theme song "innocent arrogance," and ASOBI is performing the ending theme song "Daremo Karemo Dokomo Nanimo Shiranai" (I Don't Know Anyone Anywhere Anything).

Denpa is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Within the safety of the walls, youths are raised in a nursery-style setting by robots. While life there may appear stale on the surface, the children are full of potential and curiosity. In many ways it is like a slice of heaven. The outside world is a hell-scape. It is almost entirely void of anything mechanical and is now inhabited by bizarre, yet powerful super-natural beings. Maru, with the aid of Kiruko, is out there crisscrossing what was once Tokyo for heaven. But after searching for so long, maybe heaven is more of an untenable dream than a potential reality.

Ishiguro ( And Yet the Town Moves ) launched the ongoing manga in Kodansha 's Afternoon magazine in January 2018. The manga had an animated promotional video to commemorate the first volume's release in July 2018. The manga topped the list of manga for male readers in the 2019 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook.