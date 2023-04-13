Hiroyuki's 'Girlfriend, Girlfriend' Manga Ends in 4 Chapters

© Hiroyuki, Kodansha, Kodansha USA Publishing

Kanojo mo Kanojo

This year's 19th issue of'srevealed on Wednesday that's) manga will end in four chapters. The magazine also announced that the manga will take a break in the next issue on April 19.

The magazine announced in March that the manga is entering its "final conflict."

Kodansha USA Publishing began releasing the manga digitally in April 2021, and it describes the manga:

Naoya just got a girlfriend, the gorgeous Saki-chan, and though their intensities often pit them against each other like ice and fire, they're totally, uncontrollably in love with each other. He vows never to cheat...when out of the blue he receives another confession! Nagisa's cute, sweet, and she's made him lunch to boot! He knows he can't cheat, but he can't let a cutie like this get away...so he does the logical(?) thing: Asks Saki for permission to date them both! The confidence! The arrogance! The very gall! No matter the outcome, Naoya's future will be lively!

Hiroyuki launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in March 2020. Kodansha will publish the manga's 15th compiled book volume on April 17. Kodansha USA Publishing will release the manga's 13th volume on April 25.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in July 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The anime will have a second season, which will premiere in October.