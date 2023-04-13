Makoto Shinkai's Suzume Film Streams English Dub Clip Ahead of N. American Opening

Film opens in N. America on Friday

IGN began streaming an English dub clip for for Makoto Shinkai 's Suzume ( Suzume no Tojimari ) film on Thursday:

The English cast includes:

Bill Millsap is directing the English dub at Bang Zoom! Studios. Eric P. Sherman is producing the dub with co-producers Mami Okada and Mio Moroe . Okada is also the casting director. Jessica Peace is the production manager. The production coordinators include Kana Ozaki , April Garner , and Yna Vergara. Patrick Rodman is supervising the sound. Ben Harrington is handling the re-recording mix. He is also a recording engineer along with Krystal Holmes , Jonathan Brannen , and Kenneth Thompson . Brannen is also a dialogue editor, alongside Matt Wollenman. Ismael Yanez is the audio operations manager. Christopher March and Samuel Carrillo are the assistant engineers. Megumi M. Tsuji is the video technician.

© 2022 Suzume Film Partners

The film will open in North America on Friday.

Crunchyroll , Sony Pictures Entertainment , Wild Bunch International, and Eurozoom began screening the film worldwide except in Asia starting on Wednesday. Crunchyroll is handling North American distribution, while Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment is handling distribution in Latin America, South America, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, Africa, and portions of Europe. Crunchyroll , Sony Pictures Entertainment , Wild Bunch International, and Eurozoom is releasing the film in French- and German-speaking Europe. The film is planned to screen in 199 countries and territories.

The film opened at #1 on November 11 and sold 1.33 million tickets to earn 1.88 billion yen (about US$13.49 million) in its first three days.

The film sold 38.7% more tickets and earned 47.4% more than Shinkai's acclaimed your name. film, which earned 1,277,960,000 yen (about US$12.51 million at the time) in its first three days. It also sold 14.8% more tickets and earned 14.4% more than Shinkai's previous film Weathering With You , marking the strongest opening three days of Shinkai's films.

The film has earned a cumulative total of 14,310,602,380 yen (about US$109 million) as of Sunday surpassing the 14.23 billion yen (about US$108 million in current conversion) lifetime Japanese box office earnings of his previous film Weathering With You ( Tenki no Ko ). The film has thus become the 14th highest-earning film of all time in Japan, as well as the eighth highest-earning anime film of all time in Japan. Hayao Miyazaki 's Ponyo is directly above it in both rankings, with 15.50 billion yen (about US$118 million).

Actress Nanoka Hara voices the heroine Suzume Iwato in the film. SixTONES idol group member Hokuto Matsumura (live-action Liar × Liar film's Tōru, live-action xxxHOLiC film's Shizuka Doumeki) made his voice acting debut in the film as Sōta Munakata, a young man who embarks on a journey with Suzume as the "Door-Closing Master."

Shinkai ( your name. , Weathering With You ) directed the film and wrote the screenplay. He is also credited with the original story. Masayoshi Tanaka ( your name. , Weathering With You ) designed the characters. Kenichi Tsuchiya ( your name. , Garden of Words ) was the animation director. Takumi Tanji ( Children Who Chase Lost Voices ) was the art director. CoMix Wave Films and Story Inc. produced the movie. TOHO is distributing the film. Seattle-based Hollywood film composer Kazuma Jinnouchi ( Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 , RWBY: Ice Queendom ) scored the film alongside RADWIMPS . TikTok performer Toaka performed one of the film's theme songs "Suzume."

