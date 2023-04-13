Sand Land Anime Film's New Short Teaser Video Streamed

Film opens in Japan on August 18

TOHO began streaming a new teaser video on Thursday for the anime film of Akira Toriyama 's SAND LAND manga. The video starts with Beelzebub complaining about someone calling for him, because he was in the middle of an important game but got a game over as a result. The other demons tell him that the trailer for the film has already started. Beelzebub then boasts that even though it's important for publicity he's still being exceedingly evil.

TOHO will open the film in theaters in Japan on August 18. The film will star:

Toshihisa Yokoshima ("Tales of Crestoria: The Wake of Sin," " Amanatsu ," " Cocolors ," Dragon Quest games' sequences) is directing the film at Sunrise , Kamikaze Douga , and Anima with Hiroshi Koujina ( Ryoma! The Prince of Tennis , The Vampire Dies in No Time , Grenadier ) serving as the direction advisor. Hayashi Mori ( Cells at Work! Code Black , Drifting Home ) is writing the screenplay. Yoshikazu Iwanami is directing the sound, and Yūgo Kanno ( JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders , Psycho-Pass , Ajin ) is composing the music.

Viz publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story:

In the far future, war has destroyed the entire Earth, leaving only a barren wasteland where the supply of water is controlled by the greedy king. In search of a long-lost lake, Sheriff Rao asked the king of the demons for help...and got the king's son, Beelzebub, and his assistant, Thief. Together the unlikely trio sets off across the desert, facing dragons, bandits and the deadliest foe of all... the King's army itself! It's travel adventure and tank action in this new story from Akira Toriyama , the creator of Dragon Ball Z !

The Sand Land manga is a short series that Toriyama serialized in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from May to August 2000. Shueisha published one compiled book volume of the manga in November 2000.

Source: TOHO 's YouTube channel



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.