Crunchyroll Reveals English Dub Cast, Staff for Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Punch! Anime
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Crunchyroll revealed the English dub cast and staff on Friday for Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Punch!, the second anime season based on Kumanano and 029's Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear light novels. The first episode of the English dub will premiere on Monday.
The English dub stars:
- Marissa Lenti as Yuna
- Xanthe Huynh as Fina
- Ama Lee as Noir
- Jalitza Delgado as Shuri
- Felecia Angelle as Misana
- Lindsay Seidel as Kumayuru / Kumakyu
- Ashe Thurman as Milaine
- Megan Shipman as Shia
- Y. Chang as Cliff
- Morgan Lauré as Ellelaura
- Molly Searcy as Tiermina
- Mallorie Rodak as Helen
- Meli Grant as Morin
- Anairis Quiñones as Karin
- Brittany Lauda as Flora
- Adrian Churchill as King
- Anastasia Muñoz as Kitia
- Jared Smith as Rem
Additional voices include: Alex Hom, Michael Stimac, Sara Ragsdale, and Sarah Wiedenheft.
The English dub staff includes:
- ADR Director: Aaron Roberts
- Assistant ADR Directors: Morgan Lauré, Sara Ragsdale
- Lead ADR Engineer: Seth Aulds
- Mix Engineer: Gino Palencia
- ADR Script Writer: Jessica Sluys
- Script Supervisor: Bonny Clinkenbeard
- ADR Prep: John Van Doren
The anime premiered on the AT-X, Tokyo MX, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, and BS11 channels on April 3.
Yuu Nobuta (High School Fleet, A Good Librarian Like a Good Shepherd) is returning to direct the anime at EMT Squared. Hisashi Ishii is again the series director. Takashi Aoshima (Himouto! Umaruchan, Yuruyuri - Happy Go Lily) is again in charge of the series scripts, and Yuki Nakano (A Destructive God Sits Next to Me) is again designing the characters and serving as chief animation director. Shigeo Komori is also returning to compose the music.
Azumi Waki performs the opening theme song "Kimi to no Mirai." Waki voices Fina in the anime, and performed the first season's opening theme. Maki Kawase performs the ending theme song "Zutto." Kawase voices Yuna in the anime and performed the first season's ending theme.
The first season premiered in October 2020, and aired for 12 episodes. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan and also streamed an English dub.
Seven Seas Entertainment is publishing the novels in English.
Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey)
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.