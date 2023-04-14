Crunchyroll Reveals English Dub Cast, Staff for Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Punch! Anime

English dub premieres on Monday

revealed the English dub cast and staff on Friday for, the second anime season based onand'slight novels. The first episode of the English dub will premiere on Monday.

The English dub stars:

Additional voices include: Alex Hom , Michael Stimac , Sara Ragsdale , and Sarah Wiedenheft .

The English dub staff includes:

The anime premiered on the AT-X , Tokyo MX , Sun TV , KBS Kyoto , and BS11 channels on April 3.

Yuu Nobuta ( High School Fleet , A Good Librarian Like a Good Shepherd ) is returning to direct the anime at EMT Squared . Hisashi Ishii is again the series director. Takashi Aoshima ( Himouto! Umaruchan , Yuruyuri - Happy Go Lily ) is again in charge of the series scripts, and Yuki Nakano ( A Destructive God Sits Next to Me ) is again designing the characters and serving as chief animation director. Shigeo Komori is also returning to compose the music.

Azumi Waki performs the opening theme song "Kimi to no Mirai." Waki voices Fina in the anime, and performed the first season's opening theme. Maki Kawase performs the ending theme song "Zutto." Kawase voices Yuna in the anime and performed the first season's ending theme.

The first season premiered in October 2020, and aired for 12 episodes. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan and also streamed an English dub.

Seven Seas Entertainment is publishing the novels in English.

