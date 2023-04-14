Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections Game Adds New Forms for Naruto, Sasuke

Bandai Namco Entertainment began streaming a trailer on Friday for the Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections game, and it reveals that Naruto Uzumaki (Baryon Mode) and Sasuke Uchiha (Supporting Kage) will join the game as new playable characters.

The game will launch for Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via this year.

In addition to 124 characters from previous games, the new game will include new playable ninjas such as Ashura and Indra.

The Naruto Shippūden : Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 game arrived on the PS4, Xbox One, and PC in North America and Japan in February 2016. Bandai Namco Entertainment then released Naruto Shippūden : Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto , an expansion for the game, in February 2017. Bandai Namco Entertainment also released the Naruto Shippūden : Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy collection — which includes Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy and Naruto Shippūden : Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto — for PS4, Xbox One, and PC in the West in August 2017. The Naruto Shippūden : Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto game shipped for Nintendo Switch in April 2020.

Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy , which bundles the first three games in the Ultimate Ninja Storm ( Narutimate Storm in Japan) game series, shipped on PS4 in Japan in July 2017. Bandai Namco Entertainment released the trilogy digitally outside Japan for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in August 2017. The game collection then launched for Switch in April 2018.