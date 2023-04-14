Nintendo Opens 3rd Official Japanese Store in Kyoto on October 17

©Nintendo

announced on Friday that it is opening an official store in Kyoto, the same city as's headquarters, on October 17. The store will be located at Kyoto Takashimaya SC. More details will be announced at a later date.

This will be the third official Nintendo store in Japan.

The first official Nintendo store in Japan opened in November 2019 at Shibuya Parco in Tokyo. The second Nintendo store opened in November 2022 at Daimaru Umeda in Osaka. The stores sell consoles, games, peripherals, and other related goods. The stores also hold events and game experiences.

Nintendo 's official U.S. store, Nintendo NY is located in Rockefeller Center in New York City.

Super Nintendo World opened at the Universal Studios Hollywood theme park on February 17. Attractions include Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge, Toadstool Cafe, 1-Up Factory, character meet and greets, and interactive features using special Power-Up Band wristbands. There is also a store with Nintendo -themed merchandise.

Source: Nintendo