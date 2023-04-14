Utano☆Princesama Franchise Gets New Game App

New app will feature idols from Shining Agency, Raging Entertainment

© SAOTOME GAKUEN

Utano☆Princesama

Broccoli

announced on Friday that it is developing a new game app for itsdating simulation game series.did not reveal more details about the new game, but did state that idols from the in-franchise Shining Agency and Raging Entertainment will appear in the game.

Uta no Prince-sama - Maji Love 1000% , the first anime season adapting the game for female players, premiered in Japan in July 2011. In the first season of the slapstick romantic comedy, the female protagonist goes to a school for the performing arts with young men who are budding idols. The subsequent seasons followed seven of the young men after they form the idol group ST☆RISH. The 13-episode second season, Uta no Prince-sama - Maji Love 2000% , premiered in Japan in April 2013. The 13-episode third season, Utano☆Princesama Revolutions , premiered in April 2015. The 13-episode fourth season, Utano☆Princesama Legend Star , premiered in October 2016.

The Uta no Prince Sama Maji Love Kingdom film then opened in Japan in June 2019. Sentai Filmworks licensed the previous four television anime seasons and the 2019 film.

The Utano☆Princesama Maji LOVE ST☆RISH Tours film opened in Japan on September 2, and HIDIVE screened the film in the U.S. in January.

Source: 4Gamer (Chihiro)