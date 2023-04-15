Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker Game Adds Minato Namikaze as 34th DLC Character

Character is 1st in new 6th season pass

The official website for the Naruto franchise revealed on Friday that Minato Namikaze (Reanimation version) will be the first character in the sixth season pass for the Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker game. The character will be the 34th overall DLC character for the game and will launch "soon."

©岸本斉史 スコット／集英社・テレビ東京・ぴえろ ©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

The game's sixth season pass will have three characters and will release in spring to summer. The seventh season pass will also have three characters and will release in fall to winter.

The fifth season pass added five new characters to the game with a theme of "Legacy." The characters in the season include: Madara Uchiha (Six Paths), Temari, Konohamaru Sarutobi (from Boruto ), and Naruto Uzumaki (Baryon Mode), and Isshiki Ōtsutsuki.

The fourth season pass focused on the theme of "regeneration" and it included the following characters: Sakura Haruno from the Great Ninja War, Nagato (Edo Tensei form), Itachi (Edo Tensei form), Sasuke Uchiha (Final Battle), and Kawaki.

The game's third season pass included: Kakashi Hatake (with both eyes Sharingan), Neji Hyūga, Shisui Uchiha, Naruto Uzumaki (Last Battle), and Boruto Uzumaki (Karma Form).

The game's second season pass included: Zabuza Momochi, Haku, Ohnoki, Killer Bee, Sasuke Uchiha (from Boruto ), Ino Yamanaka, Might Guy, Mei Terumi, and Naruto Uzumaki (as the Seventh Hokage in the Boruto anime and manga).

The game's first season pass included: Jiraiya, Sarutobi, Orochimaru, Minato Namikaze, Tobirama Senju, Hashirama Senju, Tsunade, Obito Uchiha, and Madara Uchiha.

Bandai Namco Entertainment released the game for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in the Americas, Europe, and Southeast Asia in August 2018. The game launched in Japan for PlayStation 4 in August 2018.

Bandai Namco Entertainment America describes the game:

Naruto to Boruto : Shinobi Striker is a high-speed four vs. four multiplayer title that encourages cooperative play through the use of character-specific roles. Characters are split up into four roles: Attack, Ranged, Defense, and Heal. Teams that utilize these four types of characters will be formidable opponents on the battlefield.

Game Jikkyousha Wakuwaku Band performs the game's theme song "Signal."

Source: Naruto franchise's website



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.