qooop Establishes New Anime Editing Studio

New Suginami Studio Station Slide created "to respond to increasing demand for animation editing"

The qooop , Inc. post-production firm announced on April 3 that it has established a new anime editing studio called Suginami Studio Station Slide. qooop , Inc. established the company "in order to respond to the increasing demand for animation editing."

Memory-Tech merged its post-production firms Q-Tec and Pony Canyon Enterprises into the new company called qooop , Inc. on October 1. Tomonori Furusako , previous president and CEO of Q-Tec , serves as president and representative director of qooop , Inc.

Memory-Tech Holdings fully acquired Pony Canyon subsidiary Pony Canyon Enterprises in March 2018 after purchasing 100% of its capital stock.

Pony Canyon Enterprise was a video editing, post-production, and DVD and Blu-ray Disc authoring company, and had also been involved with sound production for anime. The company also provided subtitles and dubbing for video, and also prepared and encoded videos for streaming.

Memory-Tech Holdings is the parent company of the Graphinica ( Expelled from Paradise , Chain Chronicle: The Light of Haecceitas , Jūni Taisen ) CG animation studio, which it formed in 2009 after acquiring GONZO 's digital video division through its Q-Tec subsidiary.

In December 2017, Memory-Tech acquired AOI TYO Holdings' TYO Animations and REAL-T subsidiary companies, with REAL-T becoming a subsidiary of Memory-Tech , and TYO Animations becoming a subsidiary of Graphinica . Memory-Tech also changed TYO Animations ' name to Yumeta Company , reviving an old name that was retired in 2009 when the original Yumeta Company merged with Hal Film Maker to form TYO Animations .