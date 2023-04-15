News
Spy x Family Ranks #1 on U.S. Monthly Bookscan March List
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Jujutsu Kaisen, My Hero Academia, Demon Slayer, Chainsaw Man, Berserk, Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun, Blue Lock, Tombs: Junji Ito Story Collection also make top 20
Tatsuya Endō's SPY x FAMILY manga ranked at #1 on Circana BookScan's Top 20 adult graphic novels list for March.
This month's list featured 17 manga volumes, including:
- #1 — Tatsuya Endō's SPY x FAMILY volume 9
- #2 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 19
- #3 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 33
- #5 — Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 1
- #6 — Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 1
- #7 — Tatsuya Endō's SPY x FAMILY volume 1
- #9 — Kentarou Miura's Berserk Hardcover volume 13
- #10 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 1
- #11 — Iro Aida's Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun volume 17
- #12 — Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yūsuke Nomura's Blue Lock volume 5
- #13 — Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 2
- #14 — Tatsuya Endō's SPY x FAMILY volume 2
- #15 — Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yūsuke Nomura's Blue Lock volume 1
- #16 — Tombs: Junji Ito Story Collection
- #17 — Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 4
- #18 — Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 3
- #19 — Tatsuya Endō's SPY x FAMILY volume 3
The sixth volume of Chugong and DUBU's Solo Leveling Korean webcomic ranked at #4 on the list.
NPD BookScan became Circana Books in March, following the merge of NPD Group and Information Resources, Inc. (IRI) in 2022. The company collects weekly point-of-sale data on print books from over 16,000 locations including e-tailers, chains, mass merchandisers, independent bookstores, and more. Circana BookScan covers approximately 85% of the U.S. trade print book market. The ranks on this chart are based on piece sales. Some publishers classify titles that are primarily text, or art books, as graphic novels; ICv2 removes those titles from the rankings.
Source: ICv2 (Brigid Alverson)