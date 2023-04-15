×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
End of Winter 2023 Giant Anime Survey • Last 24 hours to get your votes in for last season's anime! read more
×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Spy x Family Ranks #1 on U.S. Monthly Bookscan March List

posted on by Adriana Hazra
Jujutsu Kaisen, My Hero Academia, Demon Slayer, Chainsaw Man, Berserk, Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun, Blue Lock, Tombs: Junji Ito Story Collection also make top 20

81lnhikyrll
© Tatsuya Endo, SHUEISHA Inc., Viz Media
Tatsuya Endō's SPY x FAMILY manga ranked at #1 on Circana BookScan's Top 20 adult graphic novels list for March.

This month's list featured 17 manga volumes, including:

The sixth volume of Chugong and DUBU's Solo Leveling Korean webcomic ranked at #4 on the list.

NPD BookScan became Circana Books in March, following the merge of NPD Group and Information Resources, Inc. (IRI) in 2022. The company collects weekly point-of-sale data on print books from over 16,000 locations including e-tailers, chains, mass merchandisers, independent bookstores, and more. Circana BookScan covers approximately 85% of the U.S. trade print book market. The ranks on this chart are based on piece sales. Some publishers classify titles that are primarily text, or art books, as graphic novels; ICv2 removes those titles from the rankings.

Source: ICv2 (Brigid Alverson)

follow-up of My Hero Academia Ranks #1 on U.S. Monthly Bookscan February List
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives