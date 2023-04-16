Manga Planet Adds Inu to Kaketsuki, Seiryaku Kekkon no Danna-sama (Kari) to Koi wo Hajimemasu., 18 More Manga

© OHZORA Publishing Co, Ltd.

Manga Planet announced that it has licensed 20 new manga titles. The company announced on Friday that it has licensed the following romance titles from Ohzora Publishing Co. , Ltd.:

Seiryaku Kekkon no Danna-sama (Kari) to Koi wo Hajimemasu. volumes 1–3 by Shion Shirayuki

volumes 1–3 by Shion Shirayuki Kiryu Buchou wa Zense no Danna-sama!? Kiss dake de Amaku Tokasarete by Sawa Kurono

by Sawa Kurono 0 nichi kon no Otto ni Koi wo Shiteimasu by Shaku Sanzui

by Shaku Sanzui Joi to Kedamono -Yajuu Danshi no Nikushoku Aibu- volumes 1–2 by Rin Hatikumo

volumes 1–2 by Rin Hatikumo Konna no Hajimete -Moteo no Honki no Dekiai Ecchi- volumes 1–3 by Takane Yonetani

volumes 1–3 by Hana to Yuushi Unmei no Koi tte, Arimasuka? volumes 1–5 by Kou Momoka

volumes 1–5 by Kou Momoka Toshishita Joushi no Utamaro-sama Dekkai Kare wo Uketomemasu!! volumes 1–5 by Panda Harumiya

volumes 1–5 by Panda Harumiya Kugayama-kun ga Asa made Hanashite Kuremasen! -Toshishita Kare to no Himitsu no Shinkon Seikatsu- by Mei Ringo

by Mei Ringo Yukihira-Shachou! Ecchi na koto wo Oshiete kudasai volumes 1–2 by Mei Ringo

volumes 1–2 by Mei Ringo Dame na Pet no Shitsuke Kata volumes 1–2 by Umeko

volumes 1–2 by Umeko Reikoku Shitsuji wa Maid wo Dekiai suru volumes 1–2 by Nozomu Ashika

The company announced on Wednesday that it has licensed the following boys-love titles from Tokyomangasha:

Inu to Kaketsuki volumes 1-3 by Unohana

volumes 1-3 by Unohana Blue Sky Complex volume 8 by Kei Ichikawa

volume 8 by New World Lovetopia by Bond Mitsuya

by Meppou Yatara to Yowaki ni Kiss volume 1 by Koshino

volume 1 by Tsuki wa Michikake Kemono no Koi by Guri Nojiro

by Guri Nojiro Baka to Alpha no Kenkyuushitsu by Taira Taga

by Taira Taga Henai Detection by Long Utsumi

by Long Utsumi Migi te ni Miemasu no ga, Ore no Kareshi de Gozaimasu by Long Utsumi

by Long Utsumi Mayonaka no BL Henshuubu wa Yume wo Miru by Niku Ueda

Manga Planet will announce the release dates and English titles of the new licenses at a later date.

The Manga Planet and futekiya manga subscription services are combining their libraries into a single service under the Manga Planet brand in spring 2023. The company will launch an Android and iOS application for the new combined service in summer 2023.

