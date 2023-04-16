Seiji Hayashi's Ichigoki's Under Control!! Manga Ends

© Seiji Hayashi, Shueisha

Ichigōki! Sōjūchū

This year's 20th issue of'smagazine on Monday published the final chapter of's) manga. The manga's second and final volume will release on June 2.

Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service and Viz Media are both releasing the manga in English digitally. MANGA Plus describes the story:

Ichigoki is a regular kid who can't wait to start high school. But an unexpected encounter with the fists of an eastern lowland gorilla that has escaped from the zoo results in his death... He somehow regains consciousness only to discover that he's become a fullmetal-bodied cyborg?! Thus begins cyborg Ichigoki's wacky and aggravating misadventures with Misao, his mad scientist friend from childhood! A coming-of-age, buddy, gag manga from Seiji Hayashi , creator of I'm From Japan and Chikyuu Ningen Tera-chan!

Hayashi launched the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump on November 28. Shueisha published the manga's first volume on April 4.

Hayashi previously drew the I'm From Japan ( Jimoto ga Japan ) manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in 2018-2020. MANGA Plus published the manga in English digitally. The manga inspired a television anime series in April 2019.