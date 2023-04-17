All-Male xxxHOLiC Stage Play's Sequel Cancels 8 Performances Due to Actor's Health

©CLAMP・ShigatsuTsuitachi CO.,LTD.／講談社 ©Nelke Planning Co., Ltd.

Engeki Chōitan xxxHOLiC Zoku

The official Twitter account for the stage play adaptation of'smanga announced on Monday that the sequel stage play titledwill cancel eight Tokyo performances from April 18-23, due to actor's hospitalization because of severe stomach pain. Ōta plays the role of Yuuko in the stage play.

The sequel stage play was announced in January, and is scheduled to run in Tokyo from April 7-23 and in Kobe from April 28 to May 7.

Fumiya Matsuzaki is again directing the production, and Masafumi Hata is again writing the script. Aside from Ōta, the returning all-male cast includes Shōgo Sakamoto as Kimihiro Watanuki, Yūnosuke Matsushima as Shizuka Dо̄meki, and Ryotaro Akazawa as Himawari Kunogi.

The previous stage play adaptation ran in Tokyo and Kyoto in September and October 2021.

CLAMP serialized the original xxxHOLiC manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine and Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine from 2003 to 2011, although it was renamed xxxHOLiC: Rō in 2009. xxxHOLiC: Rei is the latest manga, which launched in 2013 but is currently on hiatus. The manga is slated to return this spring in Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine .

A live-action film adaptation of the manga opened in April 2022.

The franchise also spawned an anime film, two television anime seasons, and several original video anime projects.