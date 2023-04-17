×
Cinemark: The First Slam Dunk Film Gets U.S. Release This Year

posted on by Alex Mateo

©I.T.PLANNING,INC. ©2022 THE FIRST SLAM DUNK Film Partners
Cinemark is listing that The First Slam Dunk, the new anime film of Takehiko Inoue's Slam Dunk basketball manga, will get a release in U.S. theaters this year. The theater chain does not provide exact dates.

The film has earned a cumulative total of 12,943,919,490 yen (about US$96.99 million) in Japan as of April 9.

The film is now the 25th highest-earning film of all time in Japan, as well as the 11th highest-earning anime film. The film ranked at #1 in its opening weekend in December. The film sold 847,000 tickets and earned 1,295,808,780 yen (about US$9.50 million) over its opening weekend.

Inoue personally directed the film at Toei Animation and wrote the script. Among the listed staff members are character designer/animation director Yasuyuki Ebara (Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress) and technical directors Katsuhiko Kitada (Attack on Titan episodes, Major: Yūjō no Winning Shot), Naoki Miyahara (Digimon Adventure, Popin Q), Toshio Ōhashi (LayereD Stories 0), and Yū Kamatani (Looking for Magical DoReMi, Precure Super Stars!).

Source: Cinemark via Manga Alerts' Twitter account

