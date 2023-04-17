Cinemark: The First Slam Dunk Film Gets U.S. Release This Year

©I.T.PLANNING,INC. ©2022 THE FIRST SLAM DUNK Film Partners

is listing that, the new anime film of'sbasketball manga, will get a release in U.S. theaters this year. The theater chain does not provide exact dates.

The film has earned a cumulative total of 12,943,919,490 yen (about US$96.99 million) in Japan as of April 9.

The film is now the 25th highest-earning film of all time in Japan, as well as the 11th highest-earning anime film. The film ranked at #1 in its opening weekend in December. The film sold 847,000 tickets and earned 1,295,808,780 yen (about US$9.50 million) over its opening weekend.

Inoue personally directed the film at Toei Animation and wrote the script. Among the listed staff members are character designer/animation director Yasuyuki Ebara ( Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress ) and technical directors Katsuhiko Kitada ( Attack on Titan episodes, Major: Yūjō no Winning Shot ), Naoki Miyahara ( Digimon Adventure , Popin Q ), Toshio Ōhashi ( LayereD Stories 0 ), and Yū Kamatani ( Looking for Magical DoReMi , Precure Super Stars! ).



Source: Cinemark via Manga Alerts' Twitter account