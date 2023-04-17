News
Cinemark: The First Slam Dunk Film Gets U.S. Release This Year
posted on by Alex Mateo
Cinemark is listing that The First Slam Dunk, the new anime film of Takehiko Inoue's Slam Dunk basketball manga, will get a release in U.S. theaters this year. The theater chain does not provide exact dates.
The film has earned a cumulative total of 12,943,919,490 yen (about US$96.99 million) in Japan as of April 9.
The film is now the 25th highest-earning film of all time in Japan, as well as the 11th highest-earning anime film. The film ranked at #1 in its opening weekend in December. The film sold 847,000 tickets and earned 1,295,808,780 yen (about US$9.50 million) over its opening weekend.
Inoue personally directed the film at Toei Animation and wrote the script. Among the listed staff members are character designer/animation director Yasuyuki Ebara (Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress) and technical directors Katsuhiko Kitada (Attack on Titan episodes, Major: Yūjō no Winning Shot), Naoki Miyahara (Digimon Adventure, Popin Q), Toshio Ōhashi (LayereD Stories 0), and Yū Kamatani (Looking for Magical DoReMi, Precure Super Stars!).