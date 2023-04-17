News
Detective Conan: Kurogane no Submarine Film Earns Best 3-Day Opening for Anime Franchise
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Detective Conan: Kurogane no Submarine (Iron Submarine), the 26th film in the Detective Conan franchise, sold 2.17 million tickets to earn approximately 3.14 billion yen (about US$23.4 million) in its first three days, making it the best three-day opening for the franchise. The film earned 64% more in its first three days than the previous film, Detective Conan: The Bride of Halloween.
The film opened on April 14 and sold 580,000 tickets to earn approximately 850 million yen (about US$6.35 million) on its first day, which is 63% more than Detective Conan: The Bride of Halloween's first-day earnings.
TOHO is aiming for the new film to be the first in the franchise to earn 10 billion yen.
The film's story takes place on the Hachijō-jima island south of central Tokyo. Many engineers from around the world gather to witness the launch of a new system that connects all law enforcement camera systems around the world and enables facial recognition worldwide. Conan also heads there with an invitation from Sonoko. He receives a message from Subaru Okiya, who says that a Europol agent has been murdered in Germany by the Black Organization's Gin. Perturbed, Conan tours the new facility, just in time for the Black Organization to kidnap a female engineer, seeking a piece of important data in her USB drive.
Yuzuru Tachikawa (Mob Psycho 100, Blue Giant, Case Closed: Zero the Enforcer, Death Parade) directed the film, and Takeharu Sakurai (six other Detective Conan films including Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet) wrote the screenplay. Yūgo Kanno (Detective Conan: The Bride of Halloween, Psycho-Pass, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders) composed the music.
Detective Conan: The Bride of Halloween (Meitantei Conan: Halloween no Hanayome), the Detective Conan franchise's 25th anime film, opened in Japan in April 2022 and sold 1,321,944 tickets for 1,907,467,150 yen (about US$15.06 million at the time) in its first three days. The film re-screened near Halloween last year, which helped the film become the current highest-earning anime film in the Detective Conan franchise. The film eventually earned 9.78 billion yen (about US$73.8 million) as of last December.
The Detective Conan franchise's 25 films have so far a cumulative box office revenue of over 100 billion yen (about US$745.97 million).
Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web