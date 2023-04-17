Emma, A Bride's Story Manga Creator Kaoru Mori Recovering After Surgery

Artist has been suffering from pain in fingers, other conditions before surgery to remove uterine fibroids

© Kaoru Mori, Kadokawa, Yen Press

Shirley Medicine

Manga creatorstated on the official blog for's(Blue Knight) magazine on Monday that she is suffering from an unspecified illness. She has also been hospitalized as she underwent surgery for a separate diagnosis of uterine fibroids, but is recovering now. Her new chapter of themanga will appear in the magazine's upcoming issue 13B on Thursday in an incomplete state due to her hospitalization, with five pages appearing only in sketch form.

Mori added that she began suffering from allergic dermatitis and calcific arthritis sometime in late 2022, and was not able to hold her pen in a satisfactory way for her due to the resulting pain in her fingers. In addition, she began suffering from headaches due to reversible cerebral vasoconstriction syndrome earlier this year, with her previous conditions not getting better. She had herself hospitalized when it became clear that she could not withstand the pain and drowsiness. The cause of her symptoms remain unknown, but she can only speculate that it was due to stress and fatigue.

Mori opined that she was not particularly stressed before the onset of her symptoms, and had maintained a schedule of eight hours of sleep every day until the last possible day before deadlines of manuscript delivery. She also said she was careful about her nutritional balance, and exercised regularly, and could not see how the temporary stress of manuscript deadlines could disrupt her regular lifestyle. She commented that the only thing that her annual regular checkup this year had found was that her uterine fibroids were larger than before. However, the diagnosis indicated that they were benign and not unusual to have if she had no symptoms from them. She has ultimately decided to undergo surgery to remove the uterine fibroids.

She reassured readers that she was mentally fine, despite her condition, and that she will endeavor to recover as soon as possible so that she can get back to drawing as best as she can.

Mori launched Shirley Medicine , the new chapter of her Shirley manga, in the inaugural issue of Aokishi in April 2021. It is the first published Shirley work since 2019. CMX published the original Shirley manga in North America. The manga follows the titular maid and her life in Edwardian England.

Mori's Emma manga inspired a television anime in 2005 and a sequel in 2007. Mori also draws the A Bride's Story manga.