Man-Gataro's Manko☆Chishin ~Baka demo Yomeru Koten Bungaku~ Manga Ends

Manga about "new interpretations" of classic literature launched in November 2022

© Man-gatarō, Shueisha

Manko☆Chishin ~Baka demo Yomeru Koten Bungaku~

'smanga website and app published the sixth and final chapter of Man-gatarō's ((Manga Classic Literature New Knowledge ~Even an Idiot Can Read Classic Literature~) manga on Thursday. The manga offers "new interpretations" of classic literature.

Man-gatarō launched the manga on the Shonen Jump+ website in November 2022. Shueisha will publish the manga's one compiled book volume on May 2.

Man-gatarō launched the Hoshi no Ōji-sama manga on the Shonen Jump+ website in September 2017, and ended it in March 2020. Shueisha published the manga's sixth and final compiled book volume in June 2020.

Man-gatarō's Chinyūki ~Tarō to Yukai na Nakama-tachi~ manga received a four-episode OVA adaptation in 2009 and a live-action film in 2016.



Source: Shonen Jump+