MF Ghost Manga Goes Back on Hiatus

Manga is entering its "final battle"

© Shuuichi Shigeno, Kodansha

This year's 20th issue of'srevealed on Monday that'smanga will go back on hiatus. The magazine did not reveal a return date for the manga. In addition, the manga's latest chapter noted that the story is entering its "final battle." In the author afterword, Shigeno noted that the manga is "four-fifths" done with its story, but added he is nervous about whether he can draw until the manga's last part.

The manga went on hiatus in November 2022 due to Shigeno's poor health, but returned on February 20.

Shigeno ( Initial D ) launched the MF Ghost manga in Weekly Young Magazine in September 2017. The 16th compiled volume shipped in Japan on Fenruary 6. Kodansha USA Publishing and Comixology are releasing the manga in English. Kodansha USA Publishing describes the story:

The author of Initial D has roared back onto the track with another hit! In a near future where cars have mostly switched over to sustainable power, combustion engine racing is a rarity. The MFG is the last major race for this dying breed, and half-Japanese Kanata Rivington has come back to try his luck. But that's not all he's come to Japan to do...he's searching for his father, too. Can even the ambitious Kanata accomplish all he's set out to do?

The manga is inspiring a television anime adaptation that will premiere in 2023.

Shigeno ended his Initial D manga in Weekly Young Magazine in July 2013. Tokyopop published the beginning of that manga in North America, and Kodansha USA Publishing and Comixology are offering the complete manga in English. The manga inspired several television anime series, a live-action film, several original video anime projects, and a successful game line. The manga more recently inspired a trilogy of anime films, the third of which opened in February 2016.