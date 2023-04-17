Suzume Anime Film Earns US$5 Million at U.S. Box Office in Opening Weekend

Film ranked in 7th place

© 2022 Suzume Film Partners

Suzume

Entertainment news website Deadline reported on Monday that's film earned about US$5 million at the U.S. box office in its opening weekend, ranking in seventh place.

Sony had projected the film to earn US$5 million in its opening weekend. The film earned US$2,150,000 at the U.S. box office on Friday in 2,170 locations including IMAX and other premium large formats. The film had earned US$680,000 from preview screenings at 2,028 theaters on Thursday.

Shinkai's previous Weathering With You anime film earned an estimated total of US$5,053,773 in its first six days in January 2020. The film earned an estimated US$2,007,523 in its opening weekend, and earned US$3,039,961 in its first two fan preview screening days. The film earned US$1,586,217 during its Wednesday preview screening and US$1,445,534 during its Thursday screening, ranking at #2 in the U.S. box office on both days.

Suzume opened in North America on Friday. Crunchyroll is screening the film in Japanese with English subtitles and with an English dub.

Crunchyroll , Sony Pictures Entertainment , Wild Bunch International, and Eurozoom began screening the film worldwide except in Asia starting on Wednesday. Crunchyroll is handling North American distribution, while Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment are handling distribution in Latin America, South America, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, Africa, and portions of Europe. Crunchyroll , Sony Pictures Entertainment , Wild Bunch International, and Eurozoom are releasing the film in French- and German-speaking Europe. The film is planned to screen in 199 countries and territories.

The film has ranked at #1 on its opening day on many countries' box office charts, and is currently the highest-selling Japanese anime in China of all time, and has sold more tickets in South Korea than any other Japanese film.

The film opened in Japan at #1 on November 11, and has earned a cumulative total of 14,310,602,380 yen (about US$109 million) as of March 26, surpassing the 14.23 billion yen (about US$108 million in current conversion) lifetime Japanese box office earnings of his previous film Weathering With You ( Tenki no Ko ). The film has thus become the 14th highest-earning film of all time in Japan, as well as the eighth highest-earning anime film of all time in Japan.

Actress Nanoka Hara voices the heroine Suzume Iwato in the film. SixTONES idol group member Hokuto Matsumura (live-action Liar × Liar film's Tōru, live-action xxxHOLiC film's Shizuka Doumeki) made his voice acting debut in the film as Sōta Munakata, a young man who embarks on a journey with Suzume as the "Door-Closing Master."

Shinkai ( your name. , Weathering With You ) directed the film and wrote the screenplay. He is also credited with the original story. Masayoshi Tanaka ( your name. , Weathering With You ) designed the characters. Kenichi Tsuchiya ( your name. , Garden of Words ) was the animation director. Takumi Tanji ( Children Who Chase Lost Voices ) was the art director. CoMix Wave Films and Story Inc. produced the movie. TOHO is distributing the film. Seattle-based Hollywood film composer Kazuma Jinnouchi ( Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 , RWBY: Ice Queendom ) scored the film alongside RADWIMPS . TikTok performer Toaka performed one of the film's theme songs "Suzume."



Source: Deadline (Anthony D'Alessandro)