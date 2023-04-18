Aharen-san wa Hakarenai's Asato Mizu to Launch New Manga

This year's ninth issue of Futabasha 's Manga Action magazine teased on Tuesday that Asato Mizu will launch a new manga in the magazine, and will release more details about the new manga soon.

© Asato Mizu, Shueisha

Mizu launched the(Aharen Is Indecipherable) manga (image right) onin January 2017. The manga entered its final arc in December 2022, and will end on April 30.

Shueisha published the manga's first compiled book volume in Japan in August 2017, and the manga's 16th volume on April 4.

The manga's television anime adaptation premiered in the Animeism block in April 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan and is also streaming an English dub.

Mizu launched the Denkigai no Honya-san manga in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Flapper magazine in 2011. The manga ended in November 2017. Kadokawa published the manga's 15th and final volume in December 2017.

The manga inspired the Denki-Gai television anime adaptation in October 2014. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan, and Ponycan USA released the series on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in 2015.



Source: Manga Action issue 9



Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.