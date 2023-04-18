Asobi Asobase's Rin Suzukawa Launches New Manga

Outsider Paradise manga to launch on May 16

This year's ninth issue of Futabasha 's Manga Action magazine announced on Tuesday that manga author Rin Suzukawa will launch a new manga titled Outsider Paradise in the magazine's 11th issue on May 16. The manga is a human drama about a group of weird and a little funny high school girls.

© Rin Suzukawa, Hakusensha

Young Animal Densi

Young Animal

Hakusensha

Suzukawa launched the(Play and Let Play) manga (image right) on'smanga website in 2015, but moved it to the mainmagazine in November 2016. The manga ended in November 2022.also published both the 14th and the final 15th volume in November 2022.

U.S.-based localization company Comikey Media Inc. began digitally publishing the manga in English in September 2021.

The manga's anime adaptation premiered in July 2018 on AT-X , Tokyo MX , KBS Kyoto , BS11 , Sun TV , and TV Aichi , and ran for 12 episodes. A separate anime on DVD shipped with the manga's seventh volume in December 2018.

