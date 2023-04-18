Live-Action 'Tomorrow, I Will Be Someone's Girlfriend' Season 2 Begins With 2-Episode Special About Yua

Nagisa Saitō reprises Yua role in season premiering on May 2

The official website for the live-action series of Hinao Wono 's Ashita, Watashi wa Dareka no Kanojo manga announced on Wednesday that the series' second season will begin with a two-episode prologue special focusing on the character Yua "Yuateya" Takahashi and her past. Nagisa Saitō reprises her role as Yua. MBS announced the second season last week.

© 「明日、私は誰かのカノジョ」製作委員会・MBS

The second season will premiere with the special on MBS and TBS on May 2.

The manga is an omnibus story, switching between different protagonists in different stories. The protagonists are mostly female in different social contexts, and chronicle modern, bitter, and complex romances.

Wono launched the manga in Cygames ' Cycomi manga website in May 2019. Shogakukan will publish the manga's 14th compiled book volume on May 19. The manga ranked #18 for male readers in the 2022 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook in 2021. It also won "Best Shojo Manga" in the 68th Shogakukan Manga Awards in 2022.

The first season of the manga's live-action series adaptation premiered on MBS and TBS in April 2022. Disney+ added the series for worldwide streaming with the English title Tomorrow, I Will Be Someone's Girlfriend .

Sources: Tomorrow, I Will Be Someone's Girlfriend live-action series' website, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web