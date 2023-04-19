Hiroshi Motomiya's Takeki Ōgon no Kuni: Takahashi Korekiyo Manga Ends

Manga based on real-life politician launched on December 21

© Hiroshi Motomiya, Shueisha

Takeki Ōgon no Kuni : Takahashi Korekiyo

The manga ended in this year's 10th issue of Grand Jump magazine on Wednesday.

Motomiya launched the manga in Grand Jump on December 21.

The historical manga focuses on politician Korekiyo Takahashi, who is credited for pulling Japan out of the great economic depression with his controversial financial policies. The manga's tagline teased, "How is the life of the man who saved Japan from economic crisis many times like!?"

Motomiya's Takeki Ōgon no Kuni manga series was serialized in Shueisha 's Business Jump magazine from 1990 to 1992, and featured stories about real-life Japanese historical figures. Motomiya's previous Takeki Ōgon no Kuni series features Kimimasa Yuri, a Japanese politician and economist in the Meiji government. The series debuted last July. His series that launched in Grand Jump in October 2021 featured real-life economist and philosopher Sontoku Ninomiya, whose birth name was Kinjirō Ninomiya.

Previous manga in this series have centered on Yatarō Iwasaki in 1990, Dōsan in 2000, Munenori Yagyū in 2010, and Tadataka Inō from November 2020 to July 2021.

Motomiya debuted as a manga artist in 1965. Many of his other manga — such as Otoko Ippiki Gaki Daisho , Ore no Sora , and Otokogi — have inspired live-action and anime adaptations. His Katsu Fūtarō!! manga inspired a live-action film that opened in November 2019.

Motomiya's popular Salaryman Kintaro manga has been running on and off in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine since 1994. He restarted the series as a web manga in April of 2005, and has launched several spinoff series in Weekly Young Jump since 2009. NTT Solmare 's ComicFriends Facebook -based service briefly offered the manga in English, but the service closed in 2012. The manga has inspired a live-action film directed by Takashi Miike , several live-action drama series, and a 2001 anime series that Arts Magic released in North America.