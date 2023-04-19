Naruto: Konoha's Story Spinoff Manga Ends in 2nd Volume

Spinoff manga's 2 volumes to release on June 2

is listing two compiled book volumes of's-- the spinoff manga based on'snovel -- which will both ship on June 2. The manga will end in its second volume.

The spinoff manga launched in Japan on the Shonen Jump+ service on October 29. Viz Media and MANGA Plus started publishing the manga in English on October 28, one day ahead of the manga's launch in Japan.

MANGA Plus describes the story:

The Naruto spin-off novel is now a manga series! The retired Kakashi and Guy head to a hot springs in the Land of Hot Water with their bodyguard, Sarutobi Mirai! A story connecting two generations through the power of bonds!

Shueisha published the original novel in August 2016.

Source: Shueisha (link 2)