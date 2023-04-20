3x3 Eyes: Kiseki no Yami no Keiyakusha Sequel Manga Ends in Next Chapter

Manga approached climax in August 2022

©Yuzo Takada, Kodansha

3x3 Eyes : Kiseki no Yami no Keiyakusha

This year's May issue of'srevealed on Thursday that'smanga will end with its next chapter in the magazine's next issue.

The manga approached its climax in August 2022. The manga entered its "last stage" in September 2021.

Takada launched the manga on E- Young Magazine in December 2016, and the series moved to Monthly Young Magazine in February 2019. Kodansha published the seventh compiled volume in August 2022.

The manga is set 12 years after the last battle with Kaiyanwang, and once again centers on Pai and Yakumo.

Takada's original 3x3 Eyes manga ran from 1987 to 2002. The manga inspired two OVA adaptations in 1991 and 1995. Takada launched the sequel manga 3x3 Eyes: Genjū no Mori no Sōnansha (3x3 Eyes: Survivor of the Forest of Mythical Beasts) in February 2015 in Kodansha 's online magazine Young Magazine Kaizokuban , and ended the series in August 2016.

