Akudama Drive Manga Ends in May

Manga creatorrevealed on April 11 that DeNIMO will publish the ninth and final volume of his manga adaptation ofand's original television anime seriesin May.

In the story of the anime, long ago the "Kantō" and "Kansei" countries had a war that divided the world. But at the end of the war, Kansei became a vassal to Kantō. However, Kansei's government and police force declined, and crime became rampant. The criminals are called "Akudama.

Ōgaki launched the manga on Renta! in July 2020. DeNIMO published the manga's eighth digital volume on April 1. Renta! is also publishing the manga digitally in English.

The anime premiered in Japan in October 2020 after its delay from July 2020. Funimation streamed the anime with English subtitles as it aired in Japan, and it also streamed an English dub . Funimation released the anime on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in November 2021.

Ōgaki launched a manga adaptation of the The Unlimited - Hyōbu Kyōsuke spinoff anime in Shogakukan 's Shōnen Sunday Super magazine in 2013, and ended it in 2015 with six volumes. He and Shinichi Inotsume published Hōrōsha , a two-chapter manga spinoff of both Takashi Shiina 's Zettai Karen Children and The Unlimited - Hyōbu Kyōsuke stories, in Shogakukan 's Shōnen Sunday S magazine in 2015.

Ōgaki launched the Crazy Food Truck manga in Shinchosha 's Monthly Comic @Bunch magazine in July 2020, and ended it in December 2021. Shinchosha published the manga's third and final volume in February 2022. Viz Media has licensed the manga, and released the third volume on March 21.