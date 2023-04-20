Azuki to Add Over 150 Manga Titles in Partnership With MediBang!, Media Do Int'l

KiraKira Media Inc.'s digital manga service Azuki announced on Thursday that it has finalized deals with Media Do International, Inc. and MediBang ! to add over 150 titles from the companies to the service.

Azuki will announce new titles at the beginning of every month with select chapters instantly available. Azuki revealed the first six series available on the service.

Title:Author:Synopsis: In a world populated by a diverse range of tribes, humans have been persecuted nearly to extinction. One day, a forest guardian known as a Golem crosses paths with an abandoned little human girl. This is the story of the bond between a member of the disappearing human species and a guardian of the forest.

Title:Author:Synopsis: Growing up, Nobuko Tanaka was always a “side character” standing off in the corner. Now in her 20s, she's fallen in love for the first time. While she isn't any good at being assertive, she will muster her courage bit by bit as she tries her best to close the distance between herself and her crush – because even side characters fall in love. If you're tired of the same old romantic protagonists, this modest, refreshing love story is for you.

Wakako Zake

Title:Author:Synopsis: Wakako Murasaki, 26, lives to eat. She was born with a taste for alcohol and good food, so every night she searches for a good place to enjoy her meals alone. Perhaps she will sit next to you tonight? These popular shorts featuring the solo heavy drinker have been successfully turned into an anime and a drama! This series has been published in Japan since 2015 under the Japanese title “

A Love Story Between My Boss and I

Title:Author: NanameguriSynopsis: The new employee, Takanashi, could not believe his ears when his mentor, Tokunaga, confessed that he was gay. Since then, Takanashi has awkwardly struggled to adapt to a company that doesn't seem to mind Tokunaga's sexuality. But once Takanashi got to know his mentor better, he couldn't take his eyes off of him anymore. Is this feeling... love?

Natalie and Mysterious Takumi

Title:Author: Yumika TsuruSynopsis: A pure love comedy between a FrenchGirl and a mysterious Ikemen! When she was still in France, Natalie went through a heartbreak that made her want to end her life. Surprisingly, the ray of hope that saved her from despair was anime and manga! Now determined to live her life to the fullest, Natalie travels to Japan to become closer to her 2D love, but meets a handsome and mysterious man...?!

ARK

Title:Author: PuboSynopsis: After a massive earthquake, five ancient ruins containing the miracle mineral "Arkdite" appeared. Is this another blessing of civilization or a sleeping apocalypse? "ARK" is a full-colored comic with a beautiful art style and thrilling plot!

Source: Press release