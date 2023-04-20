Godzilla vs. Kong Sequel Film's Title Revealed in New Video

Teaser trailer reveals Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire movie title

The official YouTube channel of Legendary Entertainment started streaming a teaser trailer for it and Warner Bros. ' upcoming Godzilla vs. Kong film sequel, whose title is Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire , on Thursday.

The sequel film will open in theaters on March 15, 2024, and will have IMAX screenings on its release date.

Adam Wingard ( Death Note , The Guest, You're Next ) is returning to direct the film. Mary Parent , Alex Garcia, Eric McLeod, Thomas Tull, and Jon Jashni are producing the movie.

The first film opened internationally in March 2021 in territories where the HBO Max streaming service is not available. The film opened later that month in theaters in the United States at #1. The film has earned US$100,916,094 in the United States and has earned a total worldwide of US$470,116,094 according to Box Office Mojo.

The film opened in Japan in July 2021, delayed from its original May 2021 opening, topping the box office chart.

Actor Shun Oguri (live-action Gintama , Gokusen , Hana Yori Dango ) made his Hollywood acting debut as an "important role" in the first film. The cast also included Julian Dennison ( Deapool 2 ), Millie Bobby Brown ( Stranger Things ), Brian Tyree Henry ( Atlanta ), Demian Bichir ( The Nun ), Eiza González ( Baby Driver ), Alexander Skarsgård ( Big Little Lies ), Rebecca Hall ( The Prestige , Iron Man 3 ), Jessica Henwick ( Iron Fist ), Kyle Chandler ( The Wolf of Wall Street , Manchester by the Sea ), Lance Reddick ( Bosch , John Wick ), Van Marten ( Avengers: Infinity War ), and Ziyi Zhang ( Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon ).