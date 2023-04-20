Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Battle Chronicle Smartphone Game Launches in 80 Countries on May 23

Battle-action RPG to be free to play with optional in-game purchases

©Fujino Omori-SB Creative Corp./Danmachi4 Project

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? : Battle Chronicle

Dungeon ni Deai o Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darō ka Battle Chronicle

The official English Twitter account for developer Team Caravan's) battle action role-playing game revealed on Thursday that the game will launch in 80 countries simultaneously on May 23. The game will launch for iOS and Android devices, but Team Caravan stated that the iOS version is currently "under review."

The game held a closed beta test from March 16 to March 22. sajou no hana performs the game's theme song "Mettle Link" (song title romanization not confirmed).

The game is part of the 10th anniversary celebration of Fujino Ōmori and Suzuhito Yasuda 's original Dungeon ni Deai o Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darō ka novel series. The game will be free to play with optional in-game purchases. The game will allow players to experience the franchise's story and its battles again with familiar characters such as Bell and Hestia in "anime-like 3D graphics." The anime's cast members are reprising their roles.

Players can assemble their own party with various training elements such as "adventurer," "assist," and "scene cards," and then embark on adventures. There will be battle royales where every other character is a foe, as well as autoplay battles where organization is key.

A separate smartphone role-playing game from South Korean game developer Neowiz and Japanese social networking playform Gree Entertainment is in the works for the franchise. Neowiz is developing the game, and will distribute the game worldwide except in mainland China. Gree Entertainment is credited for game planning.