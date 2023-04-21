News
Studio Trigger Animates Trailer for Omega Strikers Game
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Trailer debuts on April 24
The official Twitter account for Odyssey Interactive's upcoming Omega Strikers game revealed on Thursday that Studio Trigger will animate a trailer for the game, which will debut on April 24. The post shows a short teaser of the trailer.
If you want to win, you gotta go hard.— Omega Strikers | Coming April 27th! (@PlayOmega) April 20, 2023
Pre-register: https://t.co/8UsCZp6d4U pic.twitter.com/Fv2qWUESX5
The game will launch for PC, Switch, iOS, Android, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S on April 27.
Trigger previously produced animated intro videos for the Indivisible, Marble Knights, Shantae and the Seven Sirens, and Metallic Child games.
Source: Omega Strikers Twitter account