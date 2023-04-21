Studio Trigger Animates Trailer for Omega Strikers Game

Trailer debuts on April 24

The official Twitter account for Odyssey Interactive's upcoming Omega Strikers game revealed on Thursday that Studio Trigger will animate a trailer for the game, which will debut on April 24. The post shows a short teaser of the trailer.

If you want to win, you gotta go hard.



Pre-register: https://t.co/8UsCZp6d4U pic.twitter.com/Fv2qWUESX5 — Omega Strikers | Coming April 27th! (@PlayOmega) April 20, 2023

The game will launch for PC, Switch, iOS, Android, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S on April 27.

Trigger previously produced animated intro videos for the Indivisible , Marble Knights , Shantae and the Seven Sirens , and Metallic Child games.

Source: Omega Strikers Twitter account