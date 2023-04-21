Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Game Streams Trailer for 'Future Redeemed' DLC

DLC story launches with game's Wave 4 expansion on April 25

Nintendo began streaming a trailer for the "Future Redeemed" DLC for the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 RPG on Wednesday. The DLC story will be part of the game's Wave 4 expansion, which has a new original story and characters, and will launch on April 25.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 launched for the Switch in July 2022, alongside its first expansion pass. The second expansion pass wave debuted in October 2022. Wave 3 — which included a new Challenge Battle mode, a new hero character, new quests, and new outfits — debuted on February 15 (February 16 in Japan).

Nintendo describes the game:

A vast world awaits in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, the next game in the acclaimed RPG series from developer MONOLITHSOFT. Players will step into the roles of protagonists Noah and Mio amid turmoil between the hostile nations of Keves and Agnus. Six characters hailing from those nations will take part in a grand tale with “life” as its central theme.

The Xenoblade Chronicles X "spiritual successor" shipped for the Wii U system in December 2015. Tetsuya Takahashi previously expressed a desire to port Xenoblade Chronicles X to the Switch.

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 shipped for the Switch in December 2017.